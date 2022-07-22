WESTMORLAND — A new survey of Imperial Valley residents found that 55 percent of respondents said they get their information about lithium-related issues mainly on social media. Some 41 percent said news sources were a second source and 38 percent said personal research was the third top source.

The survey, done by the nonprofit Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, is the first effort of its kind to assess the priorities most important to locals directly impacted by the emerging lithium industry.

Ángel De Dios (left) and Monique Ureña, interns with Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition and 2022 graduates of Calexico High School, present the findings of a survey by the nonprofit to assess the priorities most important to locals directly impacted by the emerging lithium industry. They presented during the Lithium Valley Commission’s satellite meeting site in Westmorland on Wednesday, July 20. | LUIS FLORES PHOTO

The findings were presented during the statewide Lithium Valley Commission meeting on Wednesday, July 20 from the Westmorland satellite location.

While some 130 residents in the Imperial Valley participated, the survey offers a snapshot of public opinion many months after local leaders and industry executives have held meetings and workshops on the topic of lithium. Almost 50 percent of respondents were between the ages of 19 and 28.

Other takeaways from the survey results, which can be viewed online, or below include:

When it comes to communication, residents want to be addressed directly in a public setting so as to engage and ask questions.

Residents would like to know more about the lithium extraction process, its environmental effects and background on how the state’s lithium production tax recently came to be.

Residents expressed a distrust in all forms of governments and the need for oversight committees.

Residents question the tax allocations set by Imperial County leaders and they fear there is a lack of oversight in distributing those funds.

Daniela Flores, a lead community organizer for the nonprofit, said the survey produced a wide range of responses that may lead to follow-up surveys in the near future.

Survey results were presented by Ángel De Dios and Monique Ureña, interns with Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition and 2022 graduates of Calexico High School, according to Flores.

Luis Gomez is an Imperial Valley journalist who chronicles developments of the lithium industry through his free weekly newsletter, Lithium Valle, and his Facebook Group, Lithium Valley Updates.