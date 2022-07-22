Calexico Mayor Moreno Target of Recall Effort

CALEXICO — Public opposition to the recent re-election of Javier Moreno as Calexico’s mayor has taken a new form, as he now finds himself the target of a recall attempt.

Moreno said the apparent recall effort is hardly a concern and dismissed it as another political ploy being undertaken by some of his detractors.

“I’m not worried about that,” Moreno said in a phone interview on Friday, July 22, two days after being served with a notice of a community member’s attempt to have him recalled.

Nor did he find any merit to the stated reasons why he should be recalled, which are included in the notice of intention to circulate a recall petition.

The grounds for the attempted recall allege that Moreno used his elected position to violate local, state and federal laws, by using a vehicle registered in Baja California and uninsured locally to conduct his affairs in Calexico.

He refuted those allegations and insisted that he was advised by local law enforcement that he was within his right to occasionally use the vehicle that belongs to his father while travelling in Calexico.

He further questioned the legitimacy of the way that he was served the notice of intention to circulate a recall petition, and acknowledged that the petition’s backers still faced a lengthy and costly endeavor to potentially have a recall petition qualify for a ballot.

“They got their work cut out for them,” Moreno said.

No matter the effort or its outcome, Moreno said he remains focused on the city’s improvement, and in particular promoting housing and economic development.

“People just got to move along,” he said, referring to those who have expressed opposition to his re-election as the city’s mayor for another one-year term. “We just need to get to work.”

The recall attempt is being led by Calexico resident Ben Horton, who in a rather dramatic fashion served Moreno with the notice of intention to circulate a recall petition during the City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 20.

Prior to serving Moreno with the formal notice, Horton had again spoken out against the July 6 decision by a majority of the City Council to re-elect Moreno for a consecutive one-year term, instead of allowing the mayorship to pass to the then-mayor pro tem, at the time Camilo Garcia, as traditionally has been done.

While Horton conceded at the July 20 meeting that he felt some regret for taking such a step, he said the three members of the council who voted to re-elect Moreno shouldn’t have done so, even if they had the discretion to do so.

Despite council members Gloria Romo and Raul Ureña also having voted to re-elect Moreno as mayor, he alone faces an attempted recall effort.

Horton said that he had given some consideration to attempt to recall Romo and Ureña as well but decided that Moreno presented more of a vulnerable target.

“We look at the weakest one and we go after him,” Horton said in a phone interview on Friday, July 22.

The allegations against Moreno that the notice of intent cites may not seem very grave or argue that Moreno is incapable of serving as an elected official on behalf of the city, yet they pose a serious concern, Horton said.

“Just because he’s a mayor doesn’t give him a right to snub his nose at the laws,” Horton said. “I want the public to realize that for every action there’s a reaction.”

The notice of intent that Horton provided to Moreno is the first step in a lengthy process to attempt to have an elected official recalled. The form itself must include the signatures of at least 10 Calexico residents who are registered to vote.

Horton said that he planned to visit the Calexico city clerk on Friday to ensure he is following the process appropriately and to have the notice’s 10 signatures verified.

He is also required to provide the city clerk with proof that he served Moreno and proof that he had a legal advertisement published in a newspaper announcing the notice of intention.

Horton said he had successfully organized an attempt to recall former council members Luis Castro and Joong Kim in 2014. Though the separate recalls appeared on the ballot, they failed to be approved by voters.

Just last year, an attempt to recall council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez was also initiated, though its backers appeared to have stopped short of completing the process.

In order for a recall petition to qualify for a ballot, a recall’s proponents must gather the signatures of at least 20 percent of the city’s registered voters.

In July 2020, Calexico had about 40,000 residents and a total of 19,478 registered voters, City Clerk Gabriela Garcia previously said.

Additionally, Horton said he is looking into some alleged questionable actions of council member Romo and Mayor Pro Tem Ureña, in the hopes of swaying public opinion against them.

Though Horton had previously been appointed by Ureña to the city’s Economic Development/Financial Advisory Commission, the two appear to have had a falling out.

That falling out likely stems from remarks Horton had made during the council meeting on July 6. At that time, Horton had questioned the mental and physical ability of Ureña, who has acknowledged having a learning disability, to serve on the council.

The remark clearly offended Ureña, who responded he would have Horton removed from the commission for doubting Ureña could perform the duties of a council member.

During the council meeting on Wednesday, July 22, Ureña had Horton removed as his representative on the commission.

On Friday, Horton characterized his removal from the commission as retaliation for his past remarks.