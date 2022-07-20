In this border town, when thinking of education, it is typically associated with the energetic young students who spend their adolescence gaining knowledge from the “Home of the Bulldogs” on Encinas Avenue. Throughout the decades, students sat in those classrooms to learn about humanities, mathematics, science, career technical education, and more importantly, a way to succeed in life — a life on the border. An education fostered just a few blocks away from el cerco is a phenomenon, a struggle, and a lifestyle that very few students across the United States understand.

Carlos A. Fitch

In this border town, when thinking of education, high school education is the ceiling for a vast majority of us. Yet, higher education institutions are accessible and expanding their academic offerings in this very Valley. Educational advancement in this border town has a limited scope among English learners and transfronterizx students due to constraints established by the school district’s discriminatory practices. Through this analysis, we will describe how separatists course enrollment and the enforcement of residency verification threaten the identity and further, scholastic and collective development of transfronterizx students.

The Context

Dr. Vannessa Falcon Orta

In walking distance from Encinas Avenue, multiple Bulldogs find a new beacon of education in Heber Avenue to embark in the challenging journey of higher education. A splendid set of buildings with Spanish Mission architecture resemble the higher education system in the Mexicali-Calexico border region: San Diego State’s satellite campus, ensuring that underrepresented groups as Latinx and first-generation students have access to fulfill their dream of becoming licenciados.

In its 63 years of serving the region, SDSU-Imperial Valley has been known as “the best kept secret of Imperial Valley,” instead of its recognition as the only four-year university serving 91.3 percent of Hispanic students. Notwithstanding, with limited liberal arts studies, the institution has graduated the workforce that sustains our county’s educational centers, gubernamental offices, healthcare providers, immigration and law enforcement agencies. Proudly, the Valley’s society operates with alumni from said University, embracing and boosting the importance of creating inclusive and validating educational experiences to different underserved populations, including transfronterizx communities.

The Authors’ Analysis: What are the Support Systems Established to Foster Transfronterizx Students’ Success?

Constructing a relation between educational success and the border lifestyle, we are pleased to introduce the first analysis of higher education in the Calexico-Mexicali border region. This column is dedicated to the analysis of transfronterizx students and the systems in place in regional educational institutions to better serve these students.

A transfronterizx student is one that lives along the borderlands and conducts academic and professional businessin the United States, while their residency is betwixt and between both countries. In the local perspective, transfronterizx students are seen very early in the morning in an overcrowded flow, as they come out of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Port of Entry and get ready to learn. However, the struggle of transfronterizx students starts before the bell rings. The impediment to fully succeed as a student and individual starts with their experience of crossing the border on a constant basis. This experience may involve insecurity and violence in their respective commutes, long waiting times, linguistic barriers and racial discrimination with immigration officers, but more interestingly, school-funded residency verifications who take snapshots of the students crossing the border without their permission, thus, violating the students’ (many of them who are minors) right to privacy.

Often, institutions fail to acknowledge how cultural intersections play a huge role in a transfronterizx student identity. In this border region, transfronterizx identity intersects with the identity of the ESL student (English as a Second Language). Most of the times, since arrival to the United States, the student is placed into regularizing courses that exclude them from obtaining a culturally competent course experience. Those ESL courses are designed to teach basic vocabulary and grammatical structures, rather than intense linguistic praxis and cultural understanding, which in the long run creates a deficit in their academic and personal growth

In the initial years of studies, transfronterizx high school students’ transcripts reflect low-level English Language Arts courses combined with requisites from humanities and math identified with acronyms “PL” or “SE” that are exclusive courses for non-English speakers. “PL” and “SE” courses create an environment of separation and classism. As a result, the stigma that transfronterizx students are unqualified to explore beyond the Spanish-taught courses intensifies during their years in the institution, affecting the students’ potential to adapt and succeed in the American educational system.

Transfronterizxs intersecting with ESL identity are likely to graduate and still, being unable to speak English fluently due to the deficient linguistic practice in the cultural environment of the border. While the district and school administrators focus on the improvement of students’ test scores, the reality is that courses and support programs to English Learners fail to build on skills and cultural development of the student as an individual.

This analysis invites the question of whether the city’s high school educational system creates inclusive accessibility and equal growth opportunities to transfronterizx students or fails to acknowledge and validate the experience of the transfronterizx community. Furthermore, the analysis showcases the imbalance of preparation of transfronterizx students to graduate with a step into a higher education institution.

The Authors’ Call of Action

In the transition from high school to higher education– if achieved, a milestone for the student happens: graduation. Graduation for many students from the Calexico-Mexicali region carries a strong sense of generational achievement, as graduating from high school means to become the first member of their family to have a possibility to earn a higher education degree.

Unfortunately, transfronterizx students encounter challenges to even fully complete their high school education as stated above. Now, the moment of celebrating their graduation with their families is challenging due to linguistic inaccessibility in the ceremony or immigration complexities that impede families to attend the graduation. These challenges put in place by institutions and agencies operated under the government’s funding violate one of the transfronterizx’s manifest ideals — “building bridges, not walls.”

In sentiment of honoring the historically underrepresented group of transfronterizx students and their families, we offer a practice for all education systems across the U.S.-Mexico border. A transcending practice to gain power and foster transfronterizx student success pioneered by the Cross-Cultural Center at SDSU Imperial Valley: the Building Bridges Graduation.

The San Diego State University – Imperial Valley 2022 Building Bridges Graduation, a transborder binational higher education graduation, became an equity-driven effort from grassroots organizers who petitioned the University to abide by their commitment to inclusivity and transcending borders, as stated in their strategic plan.

With leadership of the center’s faculty director, Vannessa Falcon Orta, Ph.D and financial support from the, SDSU-IV Associated Students, Office of the President, Office of International Affairs and Office of Hispanic Serving Institution Affairs, the graduation served 44 students and their immediate family who were unable to cross the border to experience the 62nd Commencement. The establishment of a binational partnerships with Mexican authorities and with the Instituto de Cultura de Baja California contributed to this trailblazing episode in transborder education and binational practices across the United States-Mexico border.

Now, as institutions and individuals become aware of the historic effort by the four-year university to celebrate the generational achievement of earning a degree, we laid down a series of advice to educational leaders to show their commitment to the success of transfronterizx students:

Foster validating transfronterizx mentorship and educational guidance through critical academic and counseling programs designed to promote higher education. Fund opportunities from internships to academic and professional development for transfronterizx students rather than hiring residency verificators that perpetuate the students’ well-being. Train school administrators, instructors and staff on cultural identities, including transfronterizx students. Celebrate transfronterizx student success as is deserved, with their families across the border in special moments as graduation.

Nos volveremos a ver, para cuestionar si la educación es realmente una puerta abierta para todos.