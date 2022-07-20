IMPERIAL COUNTY — Take a look around, a few more masks seem to be appearing on the faces of those gathering in indoor spaces as active COVID cases move past 1,500 for the first time since the surges of late 2021 and fall and spring of 2020.

While the omicron variant is clearly the culprit for much of the United States, including Imperial County, coronavirus’ latest boogey man, the BA.5 omicron subvariant, doesn’t appear to be causing the Valley havoc the way it has throughout the rest of the country.

Forecasting tools used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 80 percent of new COVID cases are attributed to the BA.5 subvariant. Not so in Imperial County, according to information provided by county Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday.

Of the 1,279 omicron cases detected in Imperial County as of the July 11 variant report, fewer than 1 percent — .78 percent — are the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Other omicron subvariants identified in Imperial County include B.1.1529, BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.1.15, BA.2, BA.2.3, BA2.9, BA.2.10 and BA.2.12.1.

The seeming bingo card of numbers and letters is still having an adverse effect, though. Last week, Imperial County, along with San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles County, Yuma County and a slew of other counties across the country pushed into CDC’s red tier, or the high transmission tier that advises a return to indoor masking and masking on public transportation.

So far, L.A. County seems to be the only county in California planning to reinstate the indoor mask mandate come July 29, according to published reports.

As for the health of Imperial County residents, people do not appear to be getting sick enough to require hospitalization to a large degree, as public health officials say the numbers of those admitted with COVID are small compared to the numbers of infections.

El Centro Regional Medical Center, for one, is seeing “a steady stream but no upticks, so we are holding,” Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward stated in a text message on Wednesday afternoon, July 20.

The lack of a strong concentration of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants has been a good thing up to this point, considering the subvariants do appear to be able to jump the protective fence of immunity built through previous infection and vaccination.

“The early in vitro (‘test tube’) data have shown that BA.4, and especially BA.5, are likely to be less inhibited by immunity from previous infection or vaccination. The real-world data support this because we are seeing increasing numbers of infections in people who were previously infected or fully vaccinated,” Munday stated in an email last week.

“The good news is that although infections are on the rise, there is still substantial protection against more severe disease and death if someone is up to date with vaccination, including boosters, or is recently recovered, especially if they were also vaccinated,” he said.

Vaccination is still the Imperial Valley’s greatest defense, according to Imperial County Public Health Director Janette Angulo. She attributes the county’s relatively low hospitalization rates to high vaccination rates and other countermeasures.

A few more shoppers inside Walmart Supercenter in Calexico on Tuesday afternoon, July 19 can be seen wearing face coverings has active COVID cases move past 1,500 for the first time since surges in late 2021 and spring and fall 2020. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“There are different factors that are taken into consideration and absolutely one of those is vaccination, the high vaccination rates that we have in Imperial County, and its ability to protect against severe disease and hospitalization,” Angulo said in an interview last week. “Yes, we can attribute some of this to vaccination, but we can’t forget about all those prevention measures that individuals continue to take on a day to day basis. We also have therapeutics and so there’s definitely more out there to help mitigate a lot of what’s happening with COVID-19.”

Vaccination is just a part of the equation, however. In further explaining what makes this surge different than others, Angulo said everything seems to be in greater supply and more readily available as COVID heads upward: more vaccine is available, more testing is available, and therapeutics (medications to treat the acute illness) are more varied and in greater supply.

On Wednesday morning, Imperial County was sitting at 92 percent vaccination for completed first series for all ages ranges, the highest in the state. For ages 5-11, the county was No. 2 with 73.4 percent and for age 18 and older, No. 1 at 91.8 percent.

Booster-eligible completion, however, is concerning at 47.6 percent, some 10 places from the bottom, and the area both Angulo and ECRMC’s Edward believe needs improvement.

Angulo stressed another critical component is testing, adding there are many options available. In addition to the free OptumServe van that is still all over Imperial County, including adding a day in Brawley recently, home test kits can be ordered at U.S. Postal Service website for delivery.

There might be an indicator that relief might not be far off, but it’s not foolproof, Angulo said. California generally runs a few weeks behind some East Coast states, such as New York, and on July 20 COVID cases in the Empire State are still ticking upward, but a much slowed pace than the West Coast.