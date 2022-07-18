Wish Comes True for Young Artist at Calexico Library

CALEXICO — Camarena Memorial Library is now home to Wilbur the Dogoo and Mooma, a grey and black-striped cat, who are featured in a bright blue mural with the written message, “Keep Going. Always Smile.”

The mural is the creation of a local artist, 10-year-old Ana Marron, who was given the opportunity to paint the mural with the assistance of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the library and the city Police Department.

The children’s reading nook at the library has Wilbur’s doghouse, a rainbow, a fluffy cloudy sky and several books included in the mural. The books were a special request made of the artist by Library Manager Lizeth Legaspi.

“We were happy to have such a great drawing come to life on our walls, but we did ask that they add books to the image to tie it in to the library.” Legaspi said during a ceremony in Ana’s honor on Thursday afternoon, July 14.

Ten-year-old Ana Marron (center) poses with many of the people who helped make her dream of becoming an artist a reality. They stand inside the children’s reading nook in Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico on Thursday, July 14, where she painted a mural. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMARENA MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Several Calexico police and traffic control officers joined friends and family members to celebrate Ana’s achievements as she walked into the library to cut a bright blue ribbon to open the newly decorated reading nook. Ana posed for photos, but as many 10-year-olds are wont to do, she was soon lured to chatting and hanging out with their friends.

“It’s weird to be celebrated because it’s not my birthday,” Ana said as she runs past volunteer Maria Ynez Quintana of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego.

Quintana is responsible for coordinating with Camarena Library to bring the mural to life. The Make-A-Wish organization creates life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“She is an incredibly special and unique individual with a great spirit. We are happy to have the opportunity to coordinate with her community members to make her wish come true,” Quintana said.

Camarena Memorial Library is now home to Wilbur the Dogoo (right) and Mooma, a grey and black-striped cat, who a featured in a bright blue mural in the children’s reading nook. They were painted by 10-year-old Ana Marron as part of a Make-A-Wish Foundation collaboration with the library. | CLARA OLIVAS PHOTO

The opportunity for the young child to have her work be a permanent part of the city library came from a unique avenue. Calexico police Sgt. Victor Legaspi explains that a young traffic controller was approached by a friend of Ana’s mother, who knew the young child’s wish to be an artist. That friend asked whether the Calexico Police Department had any programs that could help with the task.

“I immediately thought of asking my favorite library manager, Liz, to see what we could do, and along with the Make-A-Wish Foundation we were able to bring this wish come true,” said Sgt. Legaspi, whose favorite library manager also happens to be his wife.

Ana has had to learn how to live with the autoimmune disease juvenile dermatomyositis. According to www.rheumatology.org, juvenile dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease of the muscle, skin, and blood vessels that affects about three in 1 million people. Girls are affected about twice as often as boys. There is no known cause for the disease, but the leading theory is that the body’s immune system mistakenly directs inflammation against muscle cells and blood vessels in the skin and muscles causing damage, rash, and weakness.

The written message, “Keep Going. Always Smile,” is featured as part of 10-year-old Ana Marron’s mural in the children reading nook at Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMARENA MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Michelle Valdez, Ana’s mother, reiterates the rareness of the disease: “The disease is so rare in children that it is estimated that one in a million children will have it. Unfortunately, Ana is the one but also, she is one in a million as an artist.”

The creative child drew the character of Wilbur the Dogoo with no legs or arms during a time when a flare up of the disease made it too difficult to use her arms and legs as a representation of her limitation due to this disease, according to her mother. The character is a fully functioning mischievous blue dog character who is now forever a part of Camarena Memorial Library.

Ana Marron (standing at right), 10, works on her mural with some assistance at the Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico. The Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego helped make her dream of being an artist come true. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMARENA MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno was in attendance to celebrate the young Calexico resident’s accomplishments. A proud patron of the arts, Moreno said, “I am glad to have such a wonderful opportunity come to life, thanks to the partnership between Calexico Police Department and the Camarena Memorial Library along with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for Ana.”

Anna’s mother Michelle adds that “as a mother, to see our children’s dreams realized makes you feel like you have realized your dreams. I want any child who wants to realize their dreams to have the resources available to them to do so.”

When asked if young artists can look forward to displaying their art in the library, the library manager said, “There are many white walls available in our library for potential future art projects.”