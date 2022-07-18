Brawley Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal 2021 Shooting

BRAWLEY — A 34-year-old Brawley man accused of the December 2021 fatal shooting of another Brawley man pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in county Superior Court on Friday, July 15.

Steven George Ambriz is being charged with first-degree murder for the alleged killing of 32-year-old Jordan Schmidt, whose body was found near the intersection of Highway 78 and Hovley Road north of Brawley on Dec. 15, 2021.

Steven George Ambriz, 34, of Brawley is being charged with first-degree murder for the alleged killing of 32-year-old Jordan Schmidt. | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

Ambriz’s murder charge includes special allegations for having two prior strikes, as well as a gun enhancement allegation and an enhancement for committing the murder during the commission of a kidnapping, the county District Attorney’s Office reported.

He is further facing a count of kidnapping, which includes the same special allegations as the murder charge, and separate counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

In a separate criminal case, Ambriz is also being charged with attempted murder, with special allegations for two prior strikes and a gun enhancement allegation, as well as assault with a deadly weapon, which includes the same enhancements as the attempted murder count.

The second criminal case stems from an incident unrelated to Schmidt’s alleged murder, county Deputy District Attorney Margaret Tafoya, who is prosecuting the case, stated in an email on Friday.

Ambriz is being held on $1 million bail and was represented by the county Public Defender’s Office at his arraignment at the Brawley courthouse. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, July 19 for a preliminary hearing readiness conference and confirmation of counsel.

Ambriz was booked into county jail on Thursday, July 14. His arrest by Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division personnel was prompted by multiple leads that pointed toward Ambriz as the suspect, stated a Sheriff’s Office press release distributed on Friday, July 15.

Jordan Schmidt, 32, of Brawley was found murdered on Dec. 15, 2021. | FACEBOOK PHOTO

Ambriz had been in the custody of federal officials for an unrelated firearm offense when he was booked into county jail for the alleged murder.

That federal charge was for being a felon in possession of ammunition that had traveled across state lines, according to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California court records.

That case was dismissed on Thursday, July 14, the day Ambriz was transferred to the custody of local authorities in connection to the alleged murder, court records indicated.

The federal complaint alleged that Ambriz was encountered on Jan. 24 by Border Patrol agents who had located a vehicle that was reported stolen at gunpoint a day earlier, court records stated. At the time of the vehicle’s discovery, the agents also reportedly recognized its driver, Ambriz, as being a person wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

The agents reportedly followed the stolen car as it traveled from Winterhaven to Brawley, where it then parked in the 200 block of North Best Road. As an agent’s vehicle pulled up behind the reportedly stolen vehicle, Ambriz exited and was confronted by the agent, who drew his service weapon and proceeded to issue commands.

After initial complying, Ambriz fled the scene on foot. A so-called “ghost gun” was recovered from the vehicle Ambriz was reportedly driving. The loaded, 9mm handgun was reportedly in plain view on the front passenger seat, the federal complaint stated.

Additionally, a backpack was found inside the vehicle. It reportedly contained a loaded Ruger LCR .38 special revolver, 51.92 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 52.29 grams of suspected black tar heroin, 10.20 grams of suspected fentanyl (M30 pills) and other items.

Ambriz was subsequently arrested on Feb. 28, federal court records indicated.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Jordan Schmidt is encouraged to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 442-265-2105.