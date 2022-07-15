Holtville Girl Vies for National American Miss

Sixteen-year-old Samantha Castaneda, an incoming junior at Holtville High School, wears her National American Miss sash. | COURTESY PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — Holtville High school junior Samantha Castaneda has been accepted as one of 26 girls from California to compete in the National American Miss Pageant and is looking for help to defray the costs of attending the pageant.

Sixteen-year-old Samantha will be participating in the Junior Teen Division for the California competition on July 22 and 23 in Glendale, Arizona. Winners of the competition then have the option of going on to compete in the national pageant to win dozens of prizes, including scholarships, gift cards, discounts, photo shoots, and more.

While Samantha is an active and outgoing teen, this will be her first time competing in a pageant of any kind, and she will be the only contestant from Imperial County to compete.

“I am excited but really nervous because I haven’t ever competed before … I just really want to represent Holtville and the Imperial Valley well,” Samantha said.

She will have to compete in several different categories, with 30 percent of the score coming from a personal introduction, 30 percent from the formal wear modeling competition, 30 percent on the interview, and 10 percent on participating in the community service project, with her additionally participating in the talent contest.

For her talent, Samantha will be playing “La Vie En Rose” by Louis Armstrong on her trumpet, a talent she developed through her time in Holtville’s school system. As an incoming junior at Holtville High School, Samantha has played the trumpet for approximately six years, having started at Emmett S. Finley Elementary School in the fifth grade.

Samantha Castaneda leads a cheer during a Holtville High School football game. | PHOTO COURTESY OF VMENDONZA PHOTOGRAPHY

Her passion for music intertwines with another passion of hers, her devotion to her church, Holtville First Assembly of God. She sings as part of their youth ministry, which also grants her the ability to work with children.

“I love getting to sing with everyone in the youth church … When I graduate, I want to go study theology at Grand Canyon University so someday maybe I can be a youth minister,” Samantha said.

Samantha’s plan, should she win the pageant, is to use the scholarship to achieve this dream, which is the ultimate goal of National American Miss, according to its website.

National American Miss advertises itself as providing an opportunity like no other, claiming the contestants will gain poise, self-confidence, and valuable communication skills, and that contestants will feel good about themselves.

On its site, the organization says it does not stages “beauty” or “glitz” pageants, instead saying that its program is carefully designed to grow confidence, teach life-long skills such as interviewing, public speaking and presentation, all while gaining the competitive edge to succeed in whatever fields a contestant may choose.

In addition to participating in the standard contest, the National American Miss Pageant will have a “People’s Choice Award,” in which members of the public can vote for their favorite in the pageant, with each vote costing $1 apiece.

A voter does not need to be present for the pageant itself, as anyone can vote online at https://shopnamiss.ecwid.com/Miss-California-Seniors-c133335757.

To get there, however, Samantha needs to overcome one last obstacle to participate in the National American Miss Pageant, which is to raise enough money to be able to participate. Samantha and her family have managed to cover some of the costs, said Samantha’s mother, Abril Castaneda.

Abril shared that they are still trying to raise money for a professional hair and makeup artist, which could be extremely expensive, along with the cost of traveling to the pageant. Anyone wishing to support Samantha can reach out to the Holtville Chamber of Commerce at 760-356-2923.

“We managed to pay for her entry, and we got a deal on the hotel … it’s all the other costs associated with it that surprised us. It’s so expensive,” Abril said.