Border Patrol Highlights Efforts to Reduce Deaths

CALEXICO — In the span of two days this week, Imperial County recorded two separate deaths that appear to be related to migrants illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico.

The first was reported about midday Tuesday, July 12, when Border Patrol agents encountered a female Ghanaian migrant in medical distress along the international border in the county’s western desert.

She was flown by an air ambulance to a San Diego-area hospital, where she reportedly died of heat-related illness, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol reported.

A day later, Imperial Irrigation District personnel reported the discovery of a body in Drop 1 of the All-American Canal near Coachella Canal Road, less than a half a mile north of the border barrier.

Although that individual has not been identified by local authorities as a migrant, the location of the body’s discovery suggests the person may have drowned after entering the country illegally.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Gregory K. Bovino (left) walks alongside Dr. Adolphe Edward, El Centro Regional Medical Center chief executive officer, during a border safety event in the Yuma Desert on Wednesday, July 13. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The two reported deaths highlight the local perils migrants face when entering the country illegally. But such deaths also reflect the complete disregard that human smugglers have for the migrants they extract considerable payment from to help across the border, Border Patrol officials said.

Indeed, both the risk of death for migrants and the callousness of human smugglers were the dominant themes of a border safety event that the El Centro Sector Border Patrol hosted in the Yuha Desert west of Calexico on Wednesday, July 13.

As part of the event, more than two dozen participants figuratively stepped into the shoes of migrants whose summertime illegal incursions often subject them to the triple-digit temperatures and inhospitable terrain of the county’s remote deserts.

To make the northbound trek more realistic, they were led by a “smuggler” who set a fast pace, and regularly barked orders and threats to maintain the “migrants’” compliance during their arduous two-mile hike.

“If you don’t keep up, you will be left behind in the desert,” said the smuggler, who was portrayed by an El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent.

The border safety event was designed to replicate as closely as possible the conditions migrants endure at the hands of the smugglers and guides who view their cargo as less than human, said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory K. Bovino.

“You are nothing but a piece of flesh and a commodity,” Bovino told the participants prior to the hike. “That is exactly the way undocumented migrants are treated every single day they cross the border.”

Bovino himself completed the comparatively short trek, and afterward described it as something he could never get used to doing. The knowledge that migrants typically have already spent hours walking in Mexico just to reach the border barrier is something that Bovino said he also finds troubling.

“It always seems to send a chill down my spine,” he told the group of participants, which included U.S. Border Patrol personnel from Washington, D.C., representatives of the office of U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, and the consulates of Peru, Venezuela, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico.

The border safety event is the third of its kind that the El Centro Sector has hosted in recent years. It was by far the most interactive of the events and provided participants an opportunity to experience some of the hardships that migrants encounter during their northbound journey, albeit without the risk of potential death.

It also was an extension of a related event that U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman hosted in San Diego in June 2021.

Members of the Border Patrol El Centro Sector’s Border, Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team performed a simulated medical intervention for one of the “migrants” who took part in a nearly hour-long trek through the Yuha Desert during a border safety event on Wednesday, July 13. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

During that event, Grossman was joined by various stakeholders who warned human smugglers of federal officials’ commitment to apprehend and prosecute them, as well as helping raise awareness of the dangers of crossing the border illegally.

Grossman’s press conference was partly prompted by the drowning deaths of four migrants in two separate incidents when the vessels they were travelling in capsized off the coast of San Diego in May 2021.

In the nine months prior to Grossman’s press conference, the El Centro Sector had experienced a 225-increase in migrants’ deaths, or the equivalent of an average of 3.5 deaths a month. As of Oct. 1, that figure stands at 1.8, officials said during Wednesday’s event.

The drop is all the more significant considering that illegal incursions have increased by about 14 percent from a year ago, Bovino said. And while some skeptics may question whether the border safety events have any impact, he said he certainly doesn’t.

“I do think you can answer that question quantitatively and qualitatively,” Bovino said. “This does have an effect on border safety.”

The intended effect of the events is further amplified the more that stakeholders take part. Which explains the presence and participation of the various Latin American consulates’ representatives.

Their participation represents another essential “input,” which, when combined with the frontline agents, technological assets and Border Patrol’s communication with migrants’ countries of origin, contribute to enhanced border safety.

The various inputs, as Bovino liked to call them, represent an evolution of the Border Patrol’s policy of “prevention through deterrence,” he said.

The policy was adopted in the mid-1990s and sought to push migrants’ illegal crossings away from urban centers. It has also been heavily criticized by immigrant activists for having contributed to an increase in migrant deaths in more treacherous terrain along the Southwest border.

“I think we’re evolving, and this is part of the way we’re evolving to handle that deterrence,” he said in an interview at Wednesday’s event. “Any time we can deter an entry and or a subsequent death, that’s a win for us.”

An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent portraying a smuggler leads a group of “migrants” during a border safety event in the Yuha Desert on Wednesday, July 13. The event allowed participants to experience some of the hardships that migrants encounter during their northbound journey, albeit without the risk of potential death. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

U.S. Attorney Grossman was also one of the many so-called inputs on hand for the border safety event in the Yuha Desert on Wednesday.

He told the assembled crowd that he found the two-mile morning trek to be “difficult and grueling,” and acknowledged that it was comparatively short to the lengthy distances that migrants will often undertake when they enter the country illegally.

Since June 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has focused additional resources on disrupting and prosecuting human smuggling and trafficking groups operating in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

The initiative, dubbed Task Force Alpha, includes the participation of the U.S. Attorney’s Offices along the Southwest border, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Its formation came in response to the increase in human smuggling activity and related deaths that are attributed to the criminal organizations.

“It was a good time to pool those resources together,” Grossman said.

As part of the border safety event, the local sector’s Border, Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team performed a simulated medical intervention for one of the “migrants” who took part in the nearly hour-long trek through the desert.

After the group reached and activated a permanent rescue beacon the agency has installed in the area, BORSTAR team members arrived, evaluated the “distressed migrant,” treated them with intravenous fluids and called for an air ambulance extraction.

The simulated exercise was similar to the process that BORSTAR agents are tasked with performing whenever they encounter a migrant in medical distress in the region.

Though, at times, that process is complicated by the difficulties involved with locating a migrant in the vast desert, and more so when an individual is stranded in terrain that is hard to reach in vehicles, said BORSTAR Special Operations Supervisor Patrick Aguirre.

“Although (BORSTAR agents) are continually putting their lives at risk, they do it so that others may live,” Aguirre said.