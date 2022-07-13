EL CENTRO — Imperial County District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte called for a water shortage summit for all of the water providers in Imperial County to see where they stand with plans to reduce water consumption in light of extreme drought conditions in the state.

An emergency regulation was passed on May 24 by the state Water Resources Control Board, which required urban and commercial water suppliers to implement the second stage of their respective water shortage plans.

In a separate development, the Bureau of Reclamation is calling for 2 million acre-feet to 4 million acre-feet in additional conservation in 2023 among all Colorado River Basin states, and asking for a collaborative approach to be presented by mid-August.

As the largest water rights holder for the Colorado River, the Imperial Valley is directly impacted by the drought through the Colorado River, though the majority of those rights are controlled by the Imperial Irrigation District.

While the county is not a water supplier itself, Plancarte hoped that by hosting the summit, suppliers, IID, and the county will be able to work together to achieve this lofty goal.

“The IID has a tough decision ahead of them … The IID has until Aug. 16 to make their plan,” Plancarte said during board members’ reports at the county board meeting on Tuesday, July 12.

As cities throughout the state move into the second stage of their plans, there will be no runoff allowed, hoses have to have a shut-off nozzles, and there is to be no washing of driveways, parking lots, or sidewalks with water, all the fountains are required to have water recirculation features, water is to be served at restaurants only upon request, and hotels must give guests options to not have towels and linens laundered daily.

A person looks out over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in August 2021 in Arizona. The bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high watermark of the reservoir which has fallen to record lows. | AP PHOTO/JOHN LOCHER

The second stage also includes a ban on the irrigation of nonfunctional turf by entities in the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors, along with any turf on medians.

The fear which is driving these statewide mandates is that severe drought conditions have depleted water reservoirs along the river, such as Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which are at 29 percent and 26 percent capacity, respectively.

Should the water level become too low, less than 895 feet deep in the case of Lake Mead, they will reach a state known as “dead pool,” which means the water level is too low to flow through the damn to generate electricity.

The other Board of Supervisors supported Plancarte in his efforts, agreeing that despite the limited amount of time available before the deadline it was worth the effort to get everyone on the same page.

“I think this is a great idea,” Imperial County District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley said.