County Hires Sun Community as Lending Consultant

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved bringing on Sun Community Federal Credit Union as a consultant for the county’s Public Benefit Lending Program, as a way of consolidating the management of the loans issued by the county.

Established in January 2012, the Public Benefit Program funds includes the Agricultural Benefit Program and the Community Benefit Programs, which have been previously administered by the county, with Sun Community only managing the loans after they have been approved.

This new consultant agreement changes that dynamic, with much of the origination responsibilities moving to Sun Community, leaving the county with only the responsibility of approving or disproving loans applicants.

“This will still be a county-led program. … We will still have to bring the loans to you to vote on whether or not to approve,” said Rafael Bernal, Sun Community executive vice president, during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

The consultant services to be provided by Sun Community will include loan origination and underwriting, loan servicing support, monthly reporting, collections tools, technical assistance, monthly reconciliation statements, and imaging of files and record retention for any new loans given by the county.

The county will see little fiscal impact from this agreement, since the majority of the fees will be charged to those taking out the loans. Fees will be charged to the county on any out-of-pocket expenses, fees and costs incurred as part of the services performed, but Bernal expects those fees to be only charged in a few circumstances.

“The one receiving the loan will be responsible for the majority of the fees we charge… there will be a $350 fee should a loan be incomplete,” Bernal said.

Carlos Ortiz, Imperial County’s agricultural commissioner, expresses his support for Sun Community Federal Credit Union and its new consulting agreement with the county during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

For the time being, loans already administered by the county will continued to be handled through the original processes, with the county continuing to be the driving agency behind the loans. Should this consultant agreement become successful, however, the responsibilities of administering and collecting on older loans will slowly be given to Sun Community.

Under this loan program, the county has provided loans to local businesses under specific circumstances with both programs, with the Agricultural Benefit Program aiming to mitigate losses to agricultural production resulting from renewable energy development on farmland in Imperial County.

The Community Benefit Program was also developed as a result of renewable energy development, specifically solar energy, and can be used to assist a much wider range of community improvement projects.

Carlos Ortiz, Imperial County’s agricultural commissioner, was present for the discussion, providing support for Sun Community and its new consulting agreement. Ortiz’s department now administers the loan program.

“I see no reason why this agreement can’t move forward,” Ortiz said.