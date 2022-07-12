Luncheon Lauds Retiring Nun’s Good Works

IMPERIAL — After dedicating her life in the service of God and the service of those in need, Sister Maria Luisa Valdez will soon be retiring to the motherhouse of her order, Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters.

On Friday, July 8, the Imperial Valley Food Bank celebrated Sister Valdez’s service — more than a decade of which has been with the Food Bank — during a special luncheon in her honor.

“She is always thinking about the community and assisting people,” said Alba Sanchez, director of programs for the Food Bank. “It stays with you; she will always talk to you about somebody who needs assistance and what can you do to help.”

Sanchez met Sister Valdez in 2005 when Sanchez started working with the Food Bank, as she witnessed Valdez’s work with Sister Evelyn Mourey Center, where the nun was director.

Sister Maria Luisa Valdez (right) speaks with Lourdes Cienfuegos, a woman who she directly helped become an advocate for the poor in the community, during a luncheon in Sister Valdez’s honor at the Imperial Valley Food Bank on Friday, July 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Sister Valdez arrived in the Imperial Valley in 1998 to oversee the Sister Evelyn Mourey Center, which is located in the Posada Del Sol apartment complex in north El Centro. There, she worked to improve the lives of many families and individuals living in poverty by providing food, shelter, and education.

Around 2001, Sister Valdez became a board member with the Imperial Valley Food Bank, retiring in 2017. Later that year, she was given the title of emeritus board member, making it possible for her to still have an active role with the Food Bank and the board.

Sister Valdez made quite an impact on those she worked with, and many attended the luncheon to show their gratitude for her work. All who spoke, be it someone who has worked with her for years or someone who had only known her through word of mouth, each had something good to say about Valdez.

Most recalled her passion for helping others and those who are in need. It was what pushed the sister to get involved in the Food Bank in the first place. Executive Director Sara Griffen said Sister Valdez just knew everyone, a person’s needs, what they were struggling with, and how much food or service needed to go to them.

Griffen said Valdez was known for pushing herself and others to help people, and she would go out to do home deliveries of food, help families sign up for Food Bank and other services, and just work to make sure everyone was fed.

And the Food Bank was always ready to help, loading up boxes in Sister Valdez’s car for families who needed it.

Griffen knew when a position opened on the board that she wanted Valdez in the spot. Sister Valdez ended up being the most active of the board, always there on the front lines to distribute food. Griffen said Valdez’s legacy will be her reminder to remain true to the mission; to provide for the community and those who are in the most need.

Imperial Valley Food Bank employees, board members and community members and leaders gathered to honor Sister Maria Luisa Valdez on Friday, July 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“We can’t just be making sure we are paying all of our bills,” Griffen said. “We need to be looking at the mission of the Food Bank and how we can continue to grow so that we are being as impactful as possible to combat hunger in this community.”

Many who spoke said they were sad to see Valdez go, adding the Valley will lose a strong champion for the impoverished community.

Lourdes Cienfuegos worked with Valdez at the Sister Evelyn Mourey Center since 2003, crediting Valdez with Cienfuegos learning English and improving her life and offering her a place at the center. Cienfuegos added that Valdez was known as “the El Centro angel.”

“Since then, it’s been history,” said Cienfuegos during the luncheon. “I learned a lot from you about the community.”

Many remembered one story in particular, of a time when Sister Valdez was desperate to help a family with children, a small baby, and no food.

Sister Maria Luisa Valdez adjusts a microphone during a special luncheon in honor at the Imperial Valley Food Bank on Friday, July 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Cecilia Amparan, program lead for the Food Bank, used to work as a volunteer at the Food Bank and remembered when Sister Valdez was a board member. She remembered assisting Valdez on helping feed that family.

“I remember I said, ‘Sister, don’t worry, we are going to take care of it,’ and we gave her food so she could get it to the family,” Amparan said. “Because of her, that family knew about the food program and was able to enroll.”

Despite her “retirement,” Sister Valdez said nuns never retire, and she said she will continue to work with people who need her. Valdez’s last words to the Food Bank were another part of what makes up her character:

“Keep going, especially the workers here, keep going,” she said.