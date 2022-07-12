Family Fun Fridays Make a Splash in Calexico

CALEXICO — Youths Carlos Yee Guzman and his cousin, Isaiah Garcia, were two of the many children swimming, splashing and playing their way around the Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center pool on a recent Friday night.

“My favorite thing is to swim,” said Carlos, as the ball he and his cousin were playing with kept flying out of the water.

Calexico resident Laura Rivera pushes her 6-year-old daughter, Yaretzi Cruz, around on a floaty in the Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center pool on Friday, July 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

His mother, Blanca Guzman of Calexico, said the heat brought them to the pool, and the fact that the pool was close and free was even better for her, her children, and nephew. She particularly appreciated the city of Calexico hosting the swim night for free.

“There actually is nowhere else to take them,” Garcia said. “It’s a far drive to El Centro, and over there we pay. Here it’s free, a little time (to get here) and they get to enjoy it.”

On July 8, the Calexico Recreation Department held the first of its three Family Fun Fridays, one of many free swims for members of the community as part of the department’s summer swim program.

These activities include adult lap swims and water aerobics on Tuesdays to Thursdays, and open pool swim days for the public from Fridays to Sundays. Swim lessons for children and teenagers are scheduled to begin in the last few weeks of the summer.

Family Fun Fridays differ from the usual weekend swims as they include pool toys, an open snack bar, and music provided by a DJ. In past years, Calexico Recreation Manager Norma Gerardo said there had been activities outside the pool, but she saw most of the children would rather stay in the water.

Angie (left), 4 years old, and her little brother, Kaleb, age 3, are all smiles while playing in the Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center pool on Friday, July 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“We try to provide a fun experience during the summer for the community, where they can have a free swim,” Gerardo said. “Especially for those families who are not able to go out on vacation over the weekend.”

On Friday, July 8, children and their families had fun in the pool with balls and other floaty toys. One family even set up the water volleyball net, while on the other side of the pool children played with a water basketball net, trying to slam dunk the ball, yelling “Kobe!” On another end of the family pool, some children were attempting to do handstands underwater while others were tossing beach balls back and forth.

Nidia Garcia of Calexico brought her daughters and nieces to the pool, eager to bring them to swim and support her son, who is a lifeguard.

“I was amazed that my son told me it was going to be open to the public,” Garcia said.

Eight-year-old Arianna Aguilar was one of Garcia’s nieces. She was excited to come out to the pool.

“I like to come out here to see my cousin,” Arianna said.

Families swim and play during Family Fun Friday at the Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center on Friday, July 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Airam Aguilar of Calexico brought her children to the pool to make memories. She herself would come with her brother to the pool long before it was refurbished a few years ago. She said she hopes her own children will have as much fun as she did.

“Just to remember old times and to bring my kids,” Aguilar said. “Us and our cousins would all come.”

What makes the Calexico swim program unique to the rest of the Valley is that it is free, Gerardo said. Most programs around the Valley charge for usage of the pool, swim days, or lessons. Gerardo said this was possible thanks to the allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act by the city of Calexico. There were also donations from Mayor Javier Moreno of $500, the Imperial Irrigation District of $10,000, the Calexico Wellness Center of $1,000, and Yum Yum Chinese Food/Louis Wong of $600.

There will be two more Family Fun Friday swims this summer, on July 22 and Aug. 19.