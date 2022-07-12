El Centro Implements New Drought Mandates

EL CENTRO — The City Council voted unanimously to move into Stage 2 of the city’s water shortage contingency plan as required by the state Water Resources Control Board in response to increasing drought conditions.

The July 5 vote came in direct response to an emergency regulation passed on May 24 by the Water Resources Control Board, which required water suppliers, such as cities or the Imperial Irrigation District, to implement Stage 2 of their respective plans, according to El Centro Public Works Director Abraham Compos.

“We really want to stress that this is a statewide mandate, not a local issue … we don’t really have a choice,” Campos said.

El Centro has been in a Stage 1 conditions since February 2017, but between April 2021 and October 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued several proclamations urging Californians to conserve water.

As drought conditions continued to get worse, Newsom then issued an executive order on March 28 to the state Water Resources Control Board to consider adopting emergency regulations mandating water providers to implement the second level of their contingency plan.

Although the mandate is statewide, the Imperial Valley is directly impacted by the drought through the Colorado River, which is experiencing severe drought conditions with Lake Mead and Lake Powell at 29 percent and 26 percent capacity, respectively.

The city will begin enforcing the mandate to conserve immediately.

City officials also heavily stressed that any restrictions enforced by this mandate will not apply to trees located within the city, as they are exempt from all the restrictions since they are a part of the city and state’s plan to combat climate change.

“El Centro invested a lot into their trees, we need to get the word out that they can still water them … we certainly don’t want them to shrivel up and die,” El Centro Mayor Pro Tem Martha Cardenas-Singh said.

As a city in the first stage of its contingency plan, El Centro already had city ordinances in place which state that there was no runoff allowed, that hoses have to have a shut-off nozzle, and that there was to be no washing of driveways, parking lots, sidewalks with water.

The city further mandated that all the fountains within the city were required to have water recirculation features, water to be served at restaurants only upon request, and hotels must give guests options to not have towels and linens laundered daily.

At Stage 1, the city was not allowed to water the turf within street medians, but now as a Stage 2, the ban has been expanded to include the irrigation of nonfunctional turf by entities in the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

What this means is any area of grass around a building, whether that building belongs to the city, is a business, or even a school, that is used exclusively for decoration purposes, is to stop being watered from this point forward. Any grass that is being used, such as grass on a soccer field, may still be watered.

Properties west of Eighth Street will only be able to water their lawns on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with properties east of Eighth Street only allowed to water their lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as limiting watering of lawns to between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

In addition to the city and state’s actions, Public Works Director Campos warned that the IID is moving to apportion volumetric quantities of water to agencies and the agricultural community as part of the IID 2022 Equitable Distribution Plan, and some agencies in other parts of California are already operating at their Stage 3 water shortage contingency plan levels.

While the city does have the right to develop penalties for those who break the mandates, the members of the El Centro council specifically directed staff that penalties should be a last resort, and only for those who are willfully breaking the mandates.

“I think we should focus on education more than anything else … use the door hangers and visits like we did during the last drought,” El Centro City Mayor Tomas Oliva said.

Decorative turf, like that seen in front of Pizza Hut, will no longer be allowed to be watered due to the city of El Centro moving into Stage 2 of the its water shortage contingency plan during the July 5 El Centro City Council meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTOS

Police Department Gets a Recruitment Incentive Program

The council voted unanimously to approve the installation of a Police Department recruitment incentive program to help bolster numbers within their department.

Every staff member within the city of El Centro is now eligible for a $2,000 referral bonus if they are able to successfully refer and recruit an Entry Level Police Officer or Lateral Police Officer, who stays with the city for at least two years.

Upon the hiring of the officer, the first installment of $1,000 will be paid out within a month of date of hire of the candidate. A second $1,000 installment will be paid out within a month of the officer passing his probation period.

It is required that the candidate include the referrer’s name in the employment application, under the “How did you hear about this position?” question, and the referrer must be an active employee and in good standing at the time of disbursement.

Newly hired will now be eligible for a $6,500 signing bonus as an incentive to join the city’s police force. The signing bonus will be paid out in two installments like the recruiting bonus, only with the amounts being $3,500 within a month of being hired and sworn in, with an additional $3,000 within a month of successful completion of probation.

“The city of El Centro places great importance on referrals because it trusts its employees know what’s best for the city,” El Centro’s director of Human Resources, Dulce Bedolla, said as she presented the program during the city council meeting.