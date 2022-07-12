EL CENTRO: Community Briefs

Free Trash and Shredding Services Offered

El Centro residents are encouraged to dispose of unwanted waste and have personal documents shredded for free on Saturday, July 16.

Items that may be dropped off during the Community Clean-up Event jointly hosted by the city of El Centro and CR&R Environmental Services include furniture such as sofa beds, couches, tables, as well as yard waste, large appliances and televisions.

Additionally, CR&R will be accepting up to five bankers storage boxes of personal documents that residents request to have shredded during the Community Clean-up Event.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at 599 E. Main St., El Centro. It is only provided for El Centro residential customers who can show proof of residency.

For more information, please contact the CR&R Services at 760-482-5656.

Veterans Memorial Wall Engraving Available

The city of El Centro is advising the public that engraving spaces are now available at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park.

Those interested in honoring the brave men and women who have served in the nation’s armed services by having their names engraved in the memorial wall are encouraged to contact Suzanna Gonzales at sgonzales@cityofelcentro.org or at 760-337-4543

Johnson Chapel AME to Host Youth Programs

Registration is open for youths ages 9 to 18 for participation in Johnson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church’s youth empowerment program.

The program will host a series of three separate events in July, August and September.

The first event is titled “Having a champion mindset for success” and will take place from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 23.

A second event titled “Seven championship habits for success” is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 27. The program’s last event will recognize participants with a graduation and include Next Level Gaming, a mobile arcade business, and Skating Grace, a roller skating mobile unit.

The final event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Johnson Chapel, located at 264 E. Hamilton Ave., El Centro.

To register for free or for more information, contact Pastor Porter at 310-465-8001, Sister Linda at 760-997-3622 or Brother Wallace at 760-455-0354.