NAF EL CENTRO — When the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight team debuted its new jet model in 2021, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet was widely described as being louder, faster and bigger than its predecessor.

Sure enough, some Naval Air Facility El Centro personnel got an inadvertent display of just how much faster and louder the new jet could be during a Blue Angels pilot’s training in January of that year.

As the team’s pilot performed a solo high-speed, low-altitude maneuver known as a “sneak pass,” it created a sonic wave that resulted in some property damage to three of the base’s structures, as well temporary headaches and ringing of the ears for some base personnel.

The Jan. 21, 2021 incident was the first of its kind for the both the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and its predecessor, the legacy F/A-18 Hornet, in the decades of training and air show performances where the Blue Angels have executed the sneak pass maneuver.

Now, safety measures have been adopted by the naval flight demonstration squadron that are intended to prevent any chance of the 2021 incident from happening again.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight team’s more powerful F/A-18E/F Super Hornet platform is shown during the Blue Angels’ arrival for winter training in January 2022. During the first year of the new platform, in 2021, a “sneak pass” maneuver caused a sonic wave and property damage, according to an investigation. | MARCIE LANDEROS FILE PHOTO

The sneak pass typically involves a solo pilot breaking off from the Blue Angels’ group formation and flying as close as within 500 feet of an airshow’s assembled crowd at an altitude of no less than 50 feet above ground level.

In the wake of the January 2021 incident at NAF El Centro, the U.S. Navy commissioned an investigation that determined that under the same conditions, the team’s new platform, the Super Hornet, created a “noticeably larger localized sonic airflow area” compared to the legacy F/A-18 Hornet.

Since the sonic airflow of the Super Hornet reaches the ground at lesser speeds than the legacy Hornet, it can create a shock wave that spreads outward at a greater horizontal distance when flying at a low altitude, the Navy’s investigative report stated.

To compensate for that increased sonic airflow and reduce the possibility of a repeat incident, the naval squadron investigative report recommended a slight reduction in the maximum speed for a sneak pass, prohibiting it within 200 feet of any structure, vehicle or personnel, and prohibiting it when the aircraft’s flight path was closer than 500 feet of an assembled crowd.

Another adopted safety measure included the removal of a solo Blue Angels aircraft’s look-back camera, which the investigation determined had caused a discrepancy in measuring the accuracy of the aircraft’s speed.

“In sum, implementation of the four changes above will sufficiently mitigate a recurrence of this incident,” the March 8, 2021 report stated. “Additionally, we will continue to review all (naval flight demonstration squadron) maneuvers assessing differences between Legacy and Super Hornet flight characteristics to reduce the possibility of future unforeseen incidents.”

The Naval Air Facility El Centro Fire Department is shown. Some $41,000 in damages at the fire station and elsewhere occurred on Jan. 21, 2021 during a flyover from a Blue Angels jet that sent out a sonic wave. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTOPHER HAUGH

The report had recently come to light as a result of a federal Freedom of Information Act request submitted by a peace activist and researcher with the Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action in Poulsbo, Washington.

The report did not recommend any punitive action against the Blue Angels pilot, whose name was redacted and who had rejoined the flight demonstration team in November 2020 after a previous three-year stint in 2008 to 2011.

At the time of the incident, the pilot’s flight path was reportedly about 82 feet inside of the 500-foot line that represents the closest portion of NAF El Centro’s spectator area. The aircraft’s flight path also brought it approximately 73 feet from an administration building, 20 feet from the facility’s fire department’s quarters and directly overhead of the northeastern corner of the department’s firehouse.

Damage sustained as a result included broken windows, fallen light fixtures, cracked drywall and plaster, broken plywood sheathing, dislodged fascia, cracked studs and rafters, and a shattered windshield on an aircraft crash tender.

“Firefighters initially reported ringing in their ears and headaches, and they were concerned with possible respiratory issues associated with fallen dust and debris from the rafters,” the report stated. “They did not report any lingering effects, however.”

Though the report estimated the cost of the buildings’ damages around $180,000, NAF El Centro Public Affairs Officer Kristopher Haugh said that figure was later determined to be about $41,000.

The aircraft’s speed also reportedly exceeded the maneuver’s prescribed 620 knots-indicated airspeed (about 713.4 miles per hour) by 15 knots (about 17.2 mph), the report stated.

The Jan. 21, 2021 flight path was characterized as a “possible error” that may occur during training and would expect to be debriefed and corrected, the investigation’s report stated. As such, the pilot did not commit any misconduct.

A photo from an investigation into a Blue Angels flyover that caused damage to various properties at Naval Air Facility El Centro on Jan. 21, 2021 is shown. | COURTESY OF U.S. NAVY INCIDENT REPORT

“The 2021 training season was particularly imperative as it was the first year the Blue Angels were operating the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet and additional emphasis was placed on compiling lessons learned in order to modify tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) as needed to maintain safety of civilians, aviators, and private property during the performance season,” said U.S. Navy NFDS Lt. Chelsea Dietlin in a written statement on Monday, July 11.

Prior to the training flight in question, the Blue Angels pilot had attempted the sneak pass maneuver on three separate occasions at NAF.

Two attempts on Jan. 16, 2021, adhered to the maneuver’s prescribed flight speed, altitude and distance from the 500-foot line. A third attempt on the same day that the incident occurred was aborted due to birds, the report stated.

“Had (Blue Angels No. 5 pilot) remained on or outboard of the 500-foot line, the aircraft’s local sonic airflow signature would not have had such a profound effect on the structures, greatly reducing or eliminating the possibility of damage,” the report stated. “The two passes flown on 16 January 2021 in the same jet at the same (speed) support this conclusion, as there appeared to be sufficient lateral separation from the buildings, equipment, and personnel to avoid damage and injury.”

Like all of its maneuvers, the Blue Angels’ sneak pass requires annual approval by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration prior to its inclusion in flight demonstrations in front of crowds, said NFDS Lt. Dietlin.

Following the adoption of the additional sneak pass safety measures, the maneuver was included in the Blue Angels 2022 show season, including at Naval Air Facility El Centro on March 12.