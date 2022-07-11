CALEXICO — A 35-year-old Los Angeles man is facing 15 felony counts alleging he sexually molested a juvenile relative he resided with in Calexico over the span of several years.

Saul Martinez Sanchez was initially arrested in his hometown of Los Angeles by U.S. marshals on Thursday, July 7 after the parent of the female juvenile reported the alleged crimes to the Calexico Police Department.

Saul Martinez Sanchez | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

The alleged molestation reportedly started when the juvenile was 6 years old and continued until she was 13, the department reported in a press release.

The parent of the alleged victim had gone to the Calexico Police Department station in late June to report the alleged crimes after the 13-year-old juvenile reportedly became pregnant, Calexico Sgt. Manuel Ceja said.

A total of three victims have been identified. Two reside in the Imperial Valley and one in Mexicali, Ceja said in a phone interview on Monday, July 11. The familial relationship between Martinez Sanchez and the victim identified as Jane Doe was not disclosed.

Martinez Sanchez is scheduled to appear for a preliminary setting and bail setting hearing at the Brawley courthouse’s west department on Friday, July 15. He is currently being held in the county jail on $5 million bail, court records indicated.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on Friday, July 8. While being questioned by Calexico police investigators, Martinez Sanchez disclosed the existence of two additional victims, Ceja said.

The alleged crimes are said to have occurred on or about June 24, the criminal complaint stated. Court records indicate the county Public Defender’s Office has been assigned to represent Martinez Sanchez.

All told, Martinez Sanchez is facing three counts of engaging in sexual intercourse and/or sodomy with a child aged 10 years or younger, 11 counts of sexual penetration by force and one count of recurring sexual conduct with a child under 14 years of age, court records stated.

The charge of recurring sexual conduct with a child stated that Martinez Sanchez resided with and had recurring access to the alleged juvenile victim, identified solely as Jane Doe. The 11 counts of sexual penetration by force also list as victims Jane Doe and “another person.”

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely forthcoming, the department’s press release stated.

The Calexico Police Department is also asking the public’s assistance in locating any additional potential victims in Imperial Valley, Los Angeles and Mexicali, where Martinez Sanchez has family ties.

“If any other (individuals) have been victimized by this individual, please come forward,” Ceja said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ceja at 760-996-1745.