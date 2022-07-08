EL CENTRO – Booker T. Washington Elementary School sixth-grade teacher Mayra Armenta has been selected as the Imperial County Teacher of the Year for this coming school year.

Armenta has been a teacher for the past 12 years, having gotten her start in Westmorland and then teaching at Washington School in El Centro since 2015.

A native of Mexicali, Armenta moved to Brawley while she was in elementary school and near the age of the students that she currently teaches. Her passion for teaching is connected to helping students like her.

“Mayra is a wonderful teacher whose innovative style combines with her passion to do amazing things for her students,” said County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell in a written statement. “Like many teachers here in Imperial County, she goes over and above for her students and their families, and she embodies everything we look for in our teachers.”

Armenta attended local schools in Brawley and is an alumna of the University of California, San Diego. She lives in Brawley along with her husband and two children.

Annually, the Imperial County Office of Education nominates one local teacher for the California Teacher of the Year Program, which is administered the California Department of Education.

A committee within ICOE is tasked with recommending a single teacher to represent their outstanding peers from the nominations received from countywide school districts.

If selected as one of the state’s five California Teachers of the Year, Armenta would be showcased as a shining example of the more than 300,000 teachers employed in the state.