Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 28-July 5

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Tuesday, June 28 through Tuesday, July 5.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

9:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to report of a female assaulted by a male subject in a black vehicle. The alleged victim ran out of the vehicle the pair were traveling in and was reportedly bleeding from the face.

6:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to report of a female passenger on the Imperial Valley Transit bus in Heber who attempted to bite one of the other passengers on the bus.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

9:01 p.m.: A resident of South Marina Drive in Salton City reported a white Tacoma outside her residence driving slowly. The resident reported the activity because she had recently had a vehicle stolen from her house.

9:58 p.m.: Ongoing fireworks were reported in Winterhaven near Quechan Road and the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

6:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a juvenile spray painting a trailer and nailing the door closed on Sand Knoll Avenue in Salton City.

12:34 p.m.: A Winterhaven woman requested help finding her daughter who has not been heard from in a week. The daughter reportedly stays in a van across from the gasoline station near Sidewinder Road, and was with a boyfriend who is allegedly known for being aggressive towards her.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

4:24 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a man wearing a white T-shirt and black pants breaking into a residence and threating to stab residents with a knife on Ironwood Terrace in Winterhaven.

12:08 p.m.: A deputy responded to an illegal burn near Highway 115 and O’Brien Road in Brawley. The individuals in question had been warned the day before and were burning again on Friday.

6:34 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received reports of a person in Slab City posting YouTube videos about hunting down homeless people in the Slabs.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

12:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Westmorland following a report of a body on the Union Pacific tracks that might have been struck by a passing train.

9:05 a.m.: A woman in Salton City reported a person in gray SUV pulled up to her residence, pointed a gun at her, then left toward Highway 86.

5:38 p.m.: Deputies responded to a call at an RV park in Salton City alleging a male subject was under the influence causing a disturbance, destroying property, and moving items around properties.

8:23 p.m.: A woman on West Belford Road in Imperial reported a burglary after going inside the home and finding her purse stolen.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

12:40 p.m.: Two small fires were reported near haystacks off Norrish Road near Holtville.

3:23 p.m.: A report came in of a dog tied by a rope near a crate without food or water on Winterhaven Drive.

8:40 p.m.: Deputies responded to a report from a man in Salton City who said a person in a white muscle shirt and pants was standing outside his house. The reporting party said he believed the person was sent by his ex-partner to beat him up.

10:00 p.m.: A resident on Correll Road in Heber requested deputies after a man knocked on her door and requested to sleep in her house. She gave him a pillow and water and allowed him to sleep outside and he continued to act strange.

MONDAY, JULY 4

12:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a resident in Niland causing a disturbance, yelling and playing loud music.

10:48 a.m.: Deputies responded to a civil dispute over ownership over lost goats in Brawley between Victory Outreach and Slater Ranch. A representative of Slater Ranch refused to return the goats without compensation. It was determined that the goats belonged to Victory Outreach.

2:04 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious male seen at Gateway Park in Winterhaven looking over the ledge at the gathered crowd.

10:28 p.m.: Reports were made of fireworks going off and hitting the roof of an apartment complex in Seeley.

11:22 p.m.: A woman on Belford Road in Imperial called 911 about people trespassing on her property. Several items had already been stolen two hours before the phone call.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

1:36 a.m.: Deputies responded to a call at the Chevron in Salton City about an individual causing a disturbance and throwing items at the cashiers.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Office subdivision

WEDNESDAY, June 29

3:22 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a white Toyota or Nissan Sentra sedan driving erratically on Palm Avenue with a man and woman inside who appeared to be in a domestic dispute.

3:27 p.m.: Deputies responded to apartments on Holt Avenue after receiving report there was a burglary at a residence.

MONDAY, July 4

10:18 p.m.: Illegal fireworks were reporting going off and starting a fire twice in the area on Ninth Street and Ash Avenue.