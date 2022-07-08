CALEXICO – Recently graduated Calexico High junior Christopher Saldana was awarded a scholarship to attend United World College, an international boarding school located in Montezuma, N.M.

Christopher was among 59 students from throughout the United States selected for the merit-based Davis Scholarships. He is the son of Rocio Saldana.

UWC is an international high school for 16- to 19-year-olds with 18 campuses worldwide whose mission is to unite cultures through education and create a peaceful, sustainable world, a press release from UWC-USA stated.

UWC students represent up to 90 countries at some campuses, with many of them coming from conflict regions, the press release stated.

Applicants for Davis Scholarships must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and be either 16 or 17 years old on Sept. 1 of the year they intend to enroll.

Additional non-scholarship students may also be elected. These students will be offered partial or no financial support. Dec. 1 is the application deadline, UWC-USA stated.

UWC offers the international baccalaureate, a two-year pre-university program that is the most widely recognized secondary school diploma in the world, the press release stated.

To learn more about UWC-USA, visit www.uwc-usa.org