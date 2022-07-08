CALEXICO – The decades-long effort to address the polluted waters of the New River was given a ceremonial boost with the visit of the California secretary for Environmental Protection on Thursday, July 7.

The visit by Secretary Jared Blumenfeld to Calexico was meant to highlight new state budget funding and celebrate the state’s New River investments with community members.

Blumenfeld was welcomed to the Women’s Improvement Club by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and state Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego.

The binational event was also attended by leaders of Mexico’s environmental protection agencies, including Baja California Secretary of Environmental and Sustainable Development Daniel Guillermo Marrón Sañudo and Baja California Rep. Roman Cota Muñoz, president of Immigration and Border Affairs of Baja California.

The New River cleanup project has been a decades long issue for both sides of the border.

After brief opening remarks from Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno, Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chair Jesus Escobar spoke of the impact the cleanup of the New River will make to the city of Calexico.

“This project is decades in the making. This project is a federal issue and an international issue. This is not a state issue and yet our state representatives have been at the forefront. This is a game changer for the city of Calexico.” said Escobar.

Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle, said it was “long overdue that Calexico receive the necessary resources and funding to get these projects under way.”

Olmedo described the challenging work the Nosotros Park community members did by creating Vecinos del Rio Nuevo (previously Madres del Rio Nuevo), an advocacy group of Calexico residents directly affected by the polluted waterway’s proximity to their homes.

“Assembly member Manuel Perez gave us a seat at the table (in 2010) to advocate for this project,” he recalled, “and now we are here with hopefully a groundbreaking in sight.”

The project, currently in its bid phase, was laid out by recently appointed City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren. She described the multiple phases projected for the cleanup.

Phase 1 includes the installation of a trash screen to gather any debris floating on the river as it enters the United States from Mexico. Phase 2 would encase the waterway in pipes as it moves through the area. Phase 3 would reroute treated wastewater from the city’s treatment plant into the waterway to restore some of the flow.

California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) Secretary Blumenfeld has been working with California and Baja California leaders to bring this project to fruition.

“This project is an example of many years in the making where the community has figured out how to clean up the New River by working together with your leaders” Blumenfeld said.

The California-Mexico Border River Restoration legislation, Assembly Bill 2248, would address water quality problems at California-Mexico border rivers in Imperial and San Diego counties. The proposed legislation is co-authored by Assembly member Garcia.

“We’ve had this problem in Calexico for many years. The difference between Calexico and San Diego is that there has been federal intervention there and not quite yet in Calexico,” Garcia said. “Today is a great day to celebrate the efforts of the residents who have worked for decades to bring attention to this issue.”

Sen. Hueso reiterated Garcia’s sentiments adding, “I am here to thank all of you for this community effort. This project is possible because of the arduous work of the community leaders. This district requires a lot of advocacy, a lot of knowledge on a lot of issues.

“There are a lot of things in this district that are worth fighting for and there are a lot of good arguments that need to be made as to why the state has to back Imperial County with more funding disproportionately to other areas because this is a particularly important county to the state of California and the state needs to step up,” Hueso said. “With our success hopefully the federal government will step up to the plate.”

A ceremonial check for $28 million was presented to the city of Calexico by the state leaders to reflect the allocated funds for the cleanup project’s first phase.