WINTERHAVEN – A 63-year-old Winterhaven man was reportedly shot and killed in the 1700 block of San Pasqual School Road at about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, authorities stated.

Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputies had responded to the area in question following a report of a male subject bleeding from his body who was located outside a residence, the agency said in a press release.

Arriving deputies determined the male subject, identified as Barton Golding, had sustained apparent gunshot wounds. Despite the lifesaving efforts of paramedics who subsequently arrived on scene, Golding was pronounced dead.

The suspect(s) fled prior to arrival of the deputies, stated the ICSO press release that was publicized the afternoon of Thursday, July 7. No further information was immediately available.

Imperial County Sheriff’s Investigators are seeking the public’s help in this active investigation. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (442) 265-2105.