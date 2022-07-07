El Centro July 4th Pool Party a Splash

EL CENTRO – With or without fireworks, the El Centro Aquatics Center’s 2nd annual 4th of July pool party went off with a bang, or rather a splash, for El Centro families on Monday, July 4.

Last year’s party was a hit but not too big according to aquatics supervisor Rebecca Corfman. Just a special, free Independence Day event that the Aquatic Center wanted to have available to the public.

This year though, the center pulled out all the stops to throw one big shebang for the Fourth. All four sections of the pool were opened this year. Within the first 10 minutes the pool had been filled with over 200 people. Within the first hour there were already over 600 people at the pool swimming, splashing, and just having a good time.

April Graffice of El Centro had seen the Aquatics Center advertising the pool party near Walmart and thought since her family has a lot of kids they should come by. And since she has a lot of smaller children, fireworks were not the best thing for them.

“My daughter loves it, she says ‘Mom, this party is bussin bussin!’” said Graffice, “I think it’s great, it brings the community together and all of the kids together.”

On the other side of the Aquatic Center, 10-year-old El Centro resident Alysson Arreguin raced her brother on the floating obstacle course.

“I like to hang out with my family and to swim,” said Alysson, “It’s really fun to be out here with my family today because I don’t get to do it all the time.”

With most of the usual Independence Day events canceled or just not being held this year, the Aquatics Center’s big party was one of the only big events being held in the Valley.

“It’s 4th of July, who doesn’t want to be at the pool on the 4th of July?” said aquatics supervisor Corfman, “People want to get out and celebrate the 4th of July, one way or another.”

The city of El Centro’s second annual July 4 pool party attracted hundreds of members of the community who were looking to have fun and keep cool at the Aquatic Center on Monday, July 4. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

There were beach balls galore in the pools for everyone to use and smack to their hearts’ content. The competition pool on the west end of the center had a large floating obstacle course set up in case anyone wanted to race against each other. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion also provided extra activities on the east side of the pool including cornhole, Jenga, and 4th of July crafts.

The fact that the party was one of the only events was appreciated by many families. Some even said they might just bring their kids over to the pool for July 4th from now on.

Jennifer Ramirez came because the event was at home in El Centro, and the family did not want to travel very far for 4th of July events this year.

“I think it’s great,” said Ramirez, “We usually have fireworks at our house or we go to IVC but they canceled, so we thought let’s try something new this time.”

Melinda Rosales came to the Aquatic Center from Imperial with her husband, sister, and her two children for the first time for a chance to beat the heat.

“It’s so hot, I need to cool off, and our kids love swimming,” said Rosales, “It’s nice, because there were not many events going on in the Valley and we can cool off.”

“Plus the kids get to socialize, I feel like that’s a huge thing, and they’re all making friends,” added Viviane Gonzalez, Ramirez’s sister.

Mishelle Cid and her five-year-old daughter Adeline are not fans of fireworks, so a day at the pool was just what they needed. They were having fun making multiple runs on the floating obstacle course.

“It’s just me and her, what’s the point of having a big cook-out, so let’s just go enjoy the water, be fresh,” said Cid, “It’s been fun so far.”

For Mayor Tomas Oliva, he says the huge crowd on July 4th was proof that the community is ready and craving more big events like Monday’s pool party.

“It’s our responsibility to create safe spaces, to be able to come out and socialize, learn from one another, and interact with each other. That is what community is, getting together to create memories,” said Oliva, “I just want everyone to enjoy their 4th of July, have fun and be safe.”