Calexico Welcomes City Manager Colio Warren

CALEXICO — The swearing-in of newly appointed City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren was viewed as a historic moment by many who attended the ceremony at the City Council chambers on Wednesday, July 6.

The Mexicali native and former deputy county executive officer was showered with praise from community members and public officials alike, who viewed her hiring as a blessing for the city and a loss for the county.

After her swearing-in, Colio Warren limited her remarks to thanking her family, as well as the county for providing her an opportunity to serve the community. She also offered assurances to her new set of coworkers and constituents.

“I want to let you know that I’m here to serve the community,” Colio Warren said. “I’m a true believer in providing services to the community.”

And though her swearing-in was not listed on the regular meeting’s agenda, the ceremony attracted a sizeable crowd who spoke highly of Colio Warren’s abilities and her path to the upper ranks of public administration.

Yet that festive mood quickly soured when the council turned its attention to the sole order of business on its agenda: its annual reorganization and appointment of its mayor and mayor pro tem.

The trouble started when it became apparent that a majority of the council intended to buck the tradition of allowing the city’s serving mayor pro tem, in this case Camilo Garcia, to rotate into the position of mayor.

After a motion to appoint Garcia was voted down 3-2, council member Raul Ureña then motioned to have Mayor Javier Moreno reappointed for another one-year term.

That motion was quickly met by a chorus of “Noes” from many in the crowd and prompted council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez to ask the city’s attorney, Carlos Campos, to clarify whether such an action was legal.

Campos indicated that he had been asked to review the matter minutes before the regular meeting. He said his limited analysis uncovered the history of the council’s annual reorganization but did not provide any precise clarification about whether extending a mayor’s term was prohibited.

“I think there is an argument that ‘rotation’ does mean you have to shift,” Campos said, while also conceding that the term was open to the council’s interpretation. “I looked at least at what I was provided and I don’t have information as to the meaning of that.”

What followed next was an hour of heated public comments, the majority of which decried the intentions of the council’s majority to re-elect Moreno as mayor. Ultimately, in spite of that backlash, council members Ureña, Moreno and Gloria Romo voted to extend Moreno’s mayorship.

Surprisingly, Arreola Fernandez then joined the three-member majority in electing Ureña as mayor pro tem.

Despite a heavy backlash from the public, a majority of the City Council voted to re-elect Mayor Javier Moreno for another one-year term during its regular meeting on Wednesday, July 6. | VIDEO CAPTURE

Public Speakers Lambast Decision

Though she had watched Colio Warren’s swearing-in ceremony from her Calexico home as it was livestreamed online, Jaysel Mendoza said she was so disturbed by the apparent plan to re-elect Moreno as mayor that she felt compelled to drive to City Hall to speak out against the action.

“It saddens me to see that a beautiful day that should’ve been a celebration for Esperanza (Colio Warren) has turned into a show,” Mendoza told the council and the crowded chambers. “If I was her, I’d be asking myself, ‘What did I just get myself into?’”

Mendoza’s remarks came at the tail end of the hour-long public comment period. The first to object to the three council members’ intentions to re-elect Moreno was Ben Horton, a member of the city’s Economic Development/Financial Advisory Commission.

He called the action a travesty, accused those behind it of being on a “power trip,” and encouraged the public to speak out in unison against it.

“We are their boss, they are not our boss,’” Horton said. “They don’t dictate to us like some autocratic ruler that says, ‘We’ll give you (a) piece of cake to be satisfied.’”

On Thursday, July 7, Horton said he had requested the required paperwork to start a petition to have Moreno recalled from office.

Calexico Brown Bag Coalition co-founder Norma Aguilar said the council’s apparent action did not sit well with her, either.

As a former Calexico Unified School District board member who had similarly voted to deny a colleague a chance to serve as the elected body’s titular head, she said she now regretted having done so.

“That wasn’t right and I’m ashamed of that,” Aguilar said during Wednesday’s council meeting.

Along with several others, Aguilar also suggested that the council formally consider amending its reorganization policy to establish a mayorship whose tenure does not exceeds a one-year term, rather than arbitrarily choosing to bypass the scheduled rotation whenever it felt like it.

The council’s apparent action also seemed at odds with Mayor Moreno’s recent State of the City address, in which he acknowledged the council’s past bickering while promising an era of unity, said Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District board member Sylvia Bernal.

“If you think you’re divided right now, wait (to see) what happens if you do this decision,” Bernal said.

Not everyone spoke out against the council’s apparent action. Community activist Ismael Arvizu said that Garcia has proven difficult to work with in comparison to Moreno and therefore was wary of Garcia’s potential mayorship.

Arvizu, a member of the group Calexico Needs Change, also contended that the council’s reorganization process was flawed by design and should instead take into account how often a council member proposes agenda items for the council’s consideration.

“I wish Raul (Ureña) would be mayor but I know people would riot,” he said.

Hortencia Armendariz, Garcia’s wife, said she took issue with the suggestion that a council member’s worth is best measured by the number of meeting agenda items they propose.

She also assured the crowd that her husband has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make Calexico a better community. The difference between Garcia and some of his colleagues on the dais is that he shies away from constantly promoting himself on social media, she said.

And if Moreno was so intent on keeping the title of mayor because of the status he thought it conferred on him, he was welcome to it, Armendariz said.

“A man like Camilo Garcia doesn’t need a title to define the man that he is,” she said.

Council Members Speak Out

When it came time for some of the council members to speak, their remarks were no less pointed.

Ureña justified his decision to bypass Garcia as mayor because of Garcia’s voting record as a council member.

Of particular concern, Ureña said, was Garcia’s opposition to an eviction moratorium in the city amid the pandemic, as well as Garcia’s support of the sale of a parcel of city property where the federal government intended to install a secondary border barrier, to name just some concerns.

“I cannot support someone who is diametrically opposed to people I was elected to represent,” Ureña said.

He also contended that he had similarly been denied an opportunity to serve as mayor by a majority of the council in December 2020 and that no one came to his defense then.

Garcia limited his remarks, indicating that responding to the controversy would only lower himself. While conceding that he may not propose all that many agenda items, he is highly engaged in his role on the council, as evidenced by the repeated questions he asks.

He also chose to close his remarks by honoring the large presence of women in the council’s chambers with a quote from a highly respected and accomplished woman, who he did not name.

“When they go low, we go high,” Garcia said, echoing the catchphrase First Lady Michelle Obama first uttered at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Council member Romo said she perfectly understood those who were opposed to and in favor of the council’s apparent action.

She downplayed the significance of the mayor’s title in Calexico, in contrast to larger metropolitan areas where the title carries a greater degree of prestige and responsibilities.

“Here it’s just a coordinator that is known as a mayor,” Romo said in Spanish.

And because council members, both as individuals and as a group, knew best how to go about their work, the decision to choose that “coordinator” was best solely left to them, Romo said.

She also pointed out that a majority of the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District board had once voted to make Arreola Fernandez its president at a time when the position was scheduled to go to another board member.