Performers and Politics Mingle at Calexico Artwalk

CALEXICO – Hundreds of people attended the Calexico Artwalk to celebrate the Independence Day weekend, enjoying performances as they walked through the booths late into the evening despite the cancelation of the fireworks show.

Hosted in the western parking lot of the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico on Friday, July 1, the event was scheduled to have a fireworks show but was forced to cancel due to high winds.

That did not stop those who attended from enjoying themselves at the event, however. The Artwalk featured an exciting performance from a fire-spinner named Fernando Haro, which was more than enough to make up for the lack of fireworks for at least one attendee.

Fernando Haro performs a fire-spinning number in front of a large crowd of onlookers during the Calexico Artwalk on Friday, July 1. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I know I came for the fireworks, but that fire-spinner was so cool and different that I am not that sad I missed them. I’ve seen a lot of fireworks, and I can’t tell you anything particular about them. That show, I am going to remember forever,” El Centro resident Danny Rodriguez said.

The crowd gathered tightly around Haro as he performed, first spinning a bar which had both ends lit on fire, then next spinning to burning balls as musician Victor Bosc played on his harmony handpan.

Joining Haro and Bosc were a handful of other performers, including local Calexico bands Break From Society and The Valentine.

Break From Society began in 2000 and combines the Jamaican beats of the roots era and Dub mixed with modern day sounds of hip hop and punk rock. Their music reflects life along the border, often specifically referencing life in Calexico.

Break From Society used the Artwalk as an opportunity to announce the release of a new album on July 16, which will be made available on Amazon, iTunes, and Soundcloud.

The Valentine on the other hand is a brand-new band, having formed in January 2022.

Calexico-based twins Evelyn and Emily Gomez perform vocals and guitar, with Christian Vasquez on the bass and Christian Lopez on the drums.

“We really love performing, and it feels really great to be able to perform for our own community,” Emily said.

The smiles of people watching the shows and walking through the Artwalk was more than enough to bring a smile to former Calexico mayor and Aurora High School Principal John Moreno.

“We want cities that are clean, and we want cities that are safe. We also want cities that are convivial; you know that have these events. I think this is a very positive activity for Calexico,” he said.

Along with performances, vendors set up rows throughout the parking lot, selling wares, playing games, and displaying art. Two of the more active booths during throughout the night surprisingly had nothing to sell but were simply trying to get the community engaged with politics.

Calexico Needs Change hosted a booth featuring their community libraries, which are normally located at the Calexico Housing Authority on Fifth Street, and free water for those walking through the booths.

Calexico Needs Change is a band of young community-minded activists known for its “Holistic Wellness Project,” which includes the community libraries, community fridges, and a soon-to-be community garden.

Their activism took on an additional task as they kept Artwalk attendees hydrated, encouraging all who came by the booth to register to vote, and providing the QR code so that they could register by phone.

Maribel Padilla-Leyva, a community and government relations organizer for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest, encourages two young women to sign up to volunteer during the Calexico Artwalk on Friday, July 1. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

On the other side of the Artwalk, another booth, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest, also helped register attendees to vote, handing out paper copies of the voting registration form.

“We don’t tell them how to vote, but we help get them signed up,” said Maribel Padilla-Leyva, a community and government relations organizer for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest.

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest is the advocacy side of Planned Parenthood, and their goal is community engagement, advocacy for reproductive rights, and government lobbying.

Padilla-Leyva noted a distinct a change in how many people attended her booth since the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and described a tremendous increase in those specifically asking about volunteer opportunities.

“I used to feel like we had to drag people into the booth, but we have had quite a lot of people approaching us tonight to find about volunteering with us,” Padilla-Leyva said.