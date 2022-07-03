BRAWLEY — The last time Calexico resident Eugene Davis fished at Wiest Lake he was 15. On one of two free fishing days in California this year, he returned with his brother and his 8-year-old son, Lucas.

Davis hoped to teach Lucas how to fish and share that love of catching his first fish on Saturday morning, July 2.

“Honestly, he wants to catch them and keep them as a pet,” Davis said. “It’s relaxing, takes away the stress of the job.”

Brothers-in-law Ivan Gastelum, Christian Hernandez, and David Felix settle in for a morning of fishing on free fishing day at Sunbeam Lake on Saturday, July 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Like Davis and his son, individuals of all types could be found scooted up near the banks of the Imperial Valley’s lakes and canals. Some were old hands at fishing, bring along with large tackle boxes and multiple fishing rods, while others were fishing for the first time that day, including children with small rods looking to land their first-ever catch.

Free fishing days are held twice every year, days where people who do not have a sport fishing license can go out and try the hobby or even introduce or reintroduce themselves or another person to fishing, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website. Any body of water in the Golden State is open for people to fish those days.

Usually, a single-day license costs $17.54. Annually, a single-pole fishing license costs $54 while a two-pole license costs $71.

Locally, the Imperial Valley hosts multiple fishing spots for enthusiasts, including Sunbeam and Wiest lakes, several rivers, and thousands of canals. Some people stuck to the lakes, where there are known to be notable, good-sized fish that swim in the waters. Others just simply either pulled their cars over or walked out to the canals to cast a line into the fast-moving currents seeking catfish.

Fifteen-year-old Aidan Busse of Imperial was out fishing with his mother on the Central Main Canal for the first time on Saturday. He has fished in San Diego for rockfish before but never in the Valley. They were not looking to catch anything in particular, however, both agreed they were hoping to not catch any catfish.

Fifteen-year-old Aidan Busse of Imperial waits for a bite on his line off the Central Main Canal near El Centro during free fishing day on Saturday, July 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s relaxing, mainly just sit and relaxing, just have to have patience,” Aidan said. “It was something to do today.”

Moses Navarro of Brawley was out with his three sons on a usual fishing excursion to the Highline Canal, saying it was a great time to just relax with them and enjoy themselves.

“We come just for fun, to get out of the house,” Navarro said. “I used to fish when I was a little kid, so I like to bring these guys out here.”

Navarro’s youngest son, 8-year-old Noah, was happy to be out fishing, though a bit bummed he hadn’t landed a fish yet.

“I like catching them and keeping them, but we usually throw them back when we catch them,” Noah said. “I haven’t caught one yet, but one stole my hook!”

Christina Soto of Brawley brought her daughters along with family to try fishing for the first time, happy to see them excited and just hoping “they have the patience to wait for a fish.”

“I think it’s a good experience, that way people can come and try it out that way they can go and get some passes and fish more,” Soto said. “It’s really a good opportunity to come out and try it.”

While a lot of people who were out were first-timers or just unlicensed fishing lovers, there were plenty of licensed fishermen who were out fishing at different waterways as if ot were any other day.

Noah Navarro (foreground) casts a lines off one of the gates on the Highline Canal with his brother Moses Navarro, hoping to hook a catfish during free fishing day on Saturday, July 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Jerry Grieco of Clovis was visiting family in Imperial and said he likes to fish the Central Main Canal whenever he and his wife come down. He had caught three catfish the night before and was looking to get some more on Saturday morning. Grieco feels the state fishing day needs to be publicized more, and maybe there will be more people who can learn to enjoy the hobby as much as he does.

“I like to eat what I catch,” Grieco said.

Stephen Ube of El Centro comes out to Sunbeam Lake every Saturday to fish, saying he has caught a bunch of fish at the lake and along the canals.

“It’s a great day, especially for kids since fishing licenses are quite expensive,” Ube said. “Fishing is a time I can kick back, drown some worms, and if I catch something I catch something.”

Another free fishing day is scheduled for Sept. 3.