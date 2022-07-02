Mayor Moreno Touts Calexico’s Spirit of Unity

CALEXICO — Not only was unity the overarching theme of Mayor Javier Moreno’s 2022 State of the City address, but it was also prominently on display during the hour-long event on Thursday, June 30.

Among the various elected officials, local dignitaries and community members in attendance was Mexicali Mayor Norma Alicia Bustamante Martinez, who Moreno directly addressed in Spanish toward the end of his remarks.

After having highlighted the sister cities’ shared economic and cultural histories, Moreno also expressed a desire to formally collaborate to address areas of collective concern on both sides of the United States-Mexico border.

Specifically, he vowed to pursue the establishment of a binational health committee that would address shared public health priorities.

“I’m at your orders to work together and tackle the problems that impact our border region for the benefit of both our communities,” Moreno told Bustamante Martinez.

Mexicali Mayor Norma Alicia Bustamante Martinez was invited onstage to speak by Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno during his State of the City address at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Rodney Auditorium on Thursday, June 30. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Once he concluded, Moreno then invited Bustamante Martinez onstage to deliver some remarks of her own. She gladly obliged.

She, too, emphasized the region’s shared past and present heritage, as well as pressing issues like immigration, and public and environmental health concerns that both sides of the local border must contend with.

Faced with such a scenario, Bustamante Martinez said she was glad to have someone like Moreno standing by to assist.

“I have yet to encounter, and I say this with all sincerity, a mayor like Moreno who has the disposition to see not only our environment in Mexicali and Calexico, but to see it as an environment of common problems and to say we’re in it together,” Bustamante Martinez said in Spanish. “Mayor, the hand of Mexicali is extended to Calexico.”

Indeed, at the start of his 15-minute State of the City address at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Rodney Auditorium, Moreno disclosed his speech’s theme: “Together, One Voice with Unity.”

He also closed out the event with a show of unity, by presenting his mayoral recognitions to diverse members of the community.

As for his speech, Moreno did not shy away from mentioning the city’s past and present struggles. Yet, those references were largely outweighed by the positive developments that the community of Calexico is currently experiencing.

“Every time our lives have been tested, we’ve demonstrated incredible resilience, unshakable resolve and undeniable spirit,” Moreno told the dozens of people gathered for the address. “But our work hasn’t finished yet, not by all means.”

Some of the initiatives he highlighted included the ongoing $200,000 renovation of the Calexico Fire Department’s Station 2, a $35,000 allocation to support the city’s summer pool program, and the acquisition of multiple Police Department patrol cars two Fire Department ambulances and a fire engine.

The current City Council’s support of public safety initiatives has been noteworthy and has far exceeded the level of commitment that any prior council had demonstrated, Moreno said.

“Even though at times we have rocky relationships, we get the job done,” he said.

To show the council’s gratitude for the city’s entire workforce and its efforts amid the pandemic, the council also had approved the distribution of $7,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to each full-time employee, Moreno said.

The distribution of about $1 million in ARPA funds to employees represented a part of the $9.5 million the city has at its disposal.

Though the council has yet to approve its fiscal 2022-2023 budget, Moreno said it has been drafted to prioritize fiscal responsibility, establish a reserve fund, ensure the city’s sustainability, invest in public facilities, and rebuild public services.

Moreno seemed especially pleased to tout the progress of the city’s New River Parkway Project. Already a walking and bicycle path has been established.

Calexico Wellness Center Chief Executive Officer Blanca Morales was among several community members who were honored by Mayor Javier Moreno during his State of the City address at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Rodney Auditorium on Thursday, June 30. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

In collaboration with other local, state and federal stakeholders, further plans call for the installation of a $7.3 million trash screen near where the river enters the United States from Mexico, as well as the $14 million encasement of a portion of the waterway, Moreno said.

The economic revitalization of the city’s downtown area is also anticipated with the creation of the Rockwood Promenade, Moreno said.

The promenade project would close off a portion of Rockwood Avenue between First and Second streets and install benches, kiosks, and bicycle stations to help further entice patrons to the area.

Taken together, the city and the council’s efforts are nothing less than an attempt, Moreno said, to have Calexico assume its “rightful place as an undisputed premier city in the world.”

“Today is a turning point in our city’s history,” he said. “So far this City Council is on the right track.”

The State of the City address started off with the presentation of colors by the Police Department’s Explorer Post 4005 Color Guard, followed by an invocation by Christ Community Church Pastor Frank Zazueta.

Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno (standing fifth from left) poses with other local elected officials and dignitaries after the conclusion of his State of the City address at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Rodney Auditorium on Thursday, June 30. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Next came an animated performance of the lion dance by members of the Calexico Martial Arts Academy. Moreno’s opening statements also paid tribute to the recent passing of Public Works Department employees German Izaguirre and Ponciano Reyes, for whom a moment of silence was requested.

The event ended with the awarding of Moreno’s mayoral recognitions to various community members. The honorees included Dr. Tien Vo, Dr. Mervat Kelada, Calexico Wellness Center Chief Executive Officer Blanca Morales, local film producer Roy Dorantes, community activist Ismael Arvizu, Brown Bag Coalition co-founder Norma Aguilar, Las Palmas Swap Meet, and the Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center’s Jaysel Mendoza, to name just some.

Lastly, before those gathered had the opportunity to enjoy some tasty fare provided by the local eatery La Birreria Red Tacos, city officials hosted the swearing in ceremony of Calexico Fire Department Capt. Juan “Coco” Contreras.

Contreras has been employed in the fire services for 21 years, 18 of those with Calexico fire.

“He’s devoted his time his sweat his tears, everything to this wonderful city,” said interim City Manager and Fire Department Chief Diego Favila.