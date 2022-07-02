Buddy Sweets Wants a Fear-Free Fourth of July

EL CENTRO — To combat the tremendous amount of stress that dogs experience during Independence Day celebrations, Brawley-based pet daycare service, Buddy Sweets, held a free seminar recently.

Titled Fear-Free Fourth of July, the seminar held on Saturday, June 25, inside the Best S.T.E.P. Forward gym in El Centro was meant to help educate pet owners on how to reduce that stress their dogs feel when bombs are bursting in air.

Rudy Robles led a small group of pet owners, recommending the need to start preparing early in the day on Independence Day for the fireworks that will surely put dogs and cats alike on edge.

“Start early in the day with exercising them, both physically and mentally. Play with them, take them on walks, give them enrichment activities, just tire them out,” Robles said.

Buddy Sweets co-owner Rudy Robles’ dog, Susie, shows off some of the creative grooming offered by Buddy Sweets during the Fear-Free Fourth of July seminar on Saturday, June 25, in El Centro. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Robles also suggested turning on videos of fireworks at a low volume early in the day, and slowly increasing the volume until it is at the level the pets will experience to desensitize the animals to the noise.

This creates an environment where the noise of the fireworks is not sudden or surprising, leaving your pet with only the vibrations from fireworks exploding unfamiliar to them. It is this unfamiliarity that causes pets to panic and be frightened, so this eases the stress placed on them.

Robles further said that it is vitally important to secure whatever space a pet is being kept in, whether inside the house or out in the yard, since pets can become unpredictable when frightened.

“Shelters always fill up right after the Fourth of July … A large number of missing animals disappear because they got scared of fireworks and ran away,” Robles said.

Robles also recommended the use of essential oils and CBD products, though those came with a very clear warning: use products that are animal friendly and follow the directions clearly.

Buddy Sweets co-owner Tiffany Mendoza works with Susie to keep her calm during the Fear-Free Fourth of July seminar on Saturday, June 25, in El Centro. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

While the smell of essential oils can be used to calm a pet, many of these oils are dangerous should your pet ingest them. Robles recommends getting a pet vest, since many of them come with a place that you can put the oils without the fear of a pet ingesting it while cleaning themselves.

Robles also recommends reading any CBD product ingredients list carefully, since CBD products can be very useful to help calm an animal but often have trace amounts of THC, which Robles does not recommend for pets.

“THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and you should not use that on your pet. They will not understand and become unpredictable,” Robles said.

Buddy Sweets Services

While both Robles and Jackie Riddell, chief executive officer for Best S.T.E.P. Forward, plan to continue with the free seminars, education and community engagement is not the focus of Buddy Sweets. According to its website, Buddy Sweets is the only professional pet daycare and boarding facility in the Imperial Valley and have been certified by the International Boarding & Pet Services Association.

The IBPSA is a professional business association that provides business resources, industry expertise, staff education and training, certifications, and legislative support for the pet care services industry, which is widely unregulated.

In an interview with Tiffany Mendoza, co-owner of Buddy Sweets along with Robles and Jay Jay Santana, Mendoza discussed some of the services they offer to costumers as part of their boarding business.

“Basically, all of our services are about keeping the dogs happy. From boarding, to training, to even grooming, it’s about keeping them stress free,” Mendoza said.

In addition to offering overnight boarding services, Buddy Sweet also operates a “Doggie Day Care” for dog owners who would like to only drop their dogs for the day. Both services offer a lot of opportunities for dogs to leave their kennels to participate in enrichment and training activities.

A table containing several kinds of pet products that promote calm behavior, such as CBD, are shown during the Fear-Free Fourth of July seminar by Buddy Sweets on Saturday, June 25, in El Centro. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

For dogs who are not prepared to go into boarding facilities due to the high level of stress it would cause, Buddy Sweets also offers a drop-in service where they will go to your home to care for your dog.

Buddy Sweets also offers a variety of training and grooming services for pets, including group training sessions, one on one sessions, and sessions to train service dogs locally.

For many who need service animals, the price can be intensely expensive, preventing them from getting the support they need. While training your own service dog is time consuming and challenging, Buddy Sweets is offering the training at a lower price so this resource can become more accessible.

Finally, Buddy Sweets offers a wide variety of grooming options ranging from a simple bath and nail trimming to creative grooming options where they will cut and dye your dog’s hair with animal friendly products.

Buddy Sweets can be reached online at buddysweets.com or by email at stay@buddysweets.com, and can be found on Facebook and Instagram. The business is located at 4097 Highway 86, Suite B in Brawley and by phone or text at 760-353-7833.

Robles and Mendoza both agreed they planned to continue the education seminars, at as low of a cost as they can manage, for as long as Riddell will continue to allow them to use the building. Riddell said as long as they are willing to teach the community, there will be more seminars to come.

“We love animals here at Best S.T.E.P. Forward, and support anything that helps to educate our community on them … Rudy has always been very supportive of us, and this is the least we could do in return,” Riddell said.