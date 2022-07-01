Calexico OKs Temporary Spending in Lieu of Budget

CALEXICO — Though relatively brief, a City Council special meeting convened to consider authorizing the city to make expenditures in the absence of an approved fiscal 2022-2023 budget was still considered a waste of time by some of those in attendance on Thursday, June 30.

The first one to question the need for such a meeting was community member Esther Gomez. During the midday meeting’s public comment period, Gomez asked why the council members who raised objections to the city’s proposed FY 2022-23 budget during a previous council meeting hadn’t done so before.

Had they raised their concerns earlier, Gomez said, the council could’ve avoided Thursday’s special meeting, where it ultimately approved a pair of continuing resolutions authorizing further expenditures by the city while the proposed FY 2023 budget awaited council approval.

“I would appreciate city resources be used in the best way possible,” Gomez said.

Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia was next to object. Garcia said he also took issue with how the special meeting placed additional work and strain on an already overworked and understaffed city administration.

“It doesn’t serve any purpose other than wasting resources,” Garcia said.

On Monday, June 27, the city had presented its proposed $162 million budget to the council. It included an $18 million general fund, $117 million in capital improvement projects, and proposed setting aside 10 percent of Measure H revenues on an annual basis to create a reserve fund.

Yet discussion of the proposed budget was continued to an undetermined date, at the urging of council member Raul Ureña, who said he felt the budget’s approval was being rushed without adequate review and input.

In the absence of an approved budget, council had directed city staff to draft continuing resolutions that would allow for the ongoing expenditure of funds while the budget’s approval was pending.

During the June 30 meeting, council was presented with two separate continuing resolutions for consideration. It promptly approved one that granted authorization to the city to continue making routine payments for payroll and vendor commitments during a 30-day period beginning Friday, July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

The second resolution also sought authorization for expenditures and provided a list of proposed budget items that the council had the opportunity to approve all together or deny individually.

That resolution was ultimately and narrowly approved, with support from Mayor Javier Moreno and council members Gloria Romo and Ureña. Mayor Pro Tem Garcia was joined in his opposition by council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez.

Prior to the resolution’s approval, several of its proposed budget expenditures were singled out for denial or modification by council member Ureña, including the use of the city’s gas tax and a $100,000 Measure H allocation.

Ureña’s suggestions set off a lengthy back-and-forth between himself and various appointed and elected city officials. They cautioned him about how the halting of funds would cause disruptions and delays to various city operations and projects.

Mayor Pro Tem Garcia pointed out that the denial of funds would’ve delayed projects previously considered and approved by the council. Further, following through with Ureña’s suggestions, Garcia said, would saddle the city’s overworked and understaffed departments with additional work.

“It goes against any commonsense approach to things,” he said.

The collective pushback appeared to be enough, prompting Ureña to withdraw his motion to strike several budget items from the continuing resolution.

During Thursday’s special meeting, the council also voted unanimously to table a consent agenda item whose backup documents did not correspond with what was publicized on the special meeting’s agenda.

The consent agenda item was listed as providing the council an opportunity to potentially approve a letter of support for the county’s Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan.

But after council member Ureña asked to have it pulled for discussion, he then requested to have changes made to a different letter that was written in support of state legislation proposing a lithium excise tax.

The mix-up caused some frustration among some council members and prompted the city’s legal counsel to clarify that the council could only take action on an item as it is publicized on the meeting agenda.