At-Large Suspect in Calexico Shooting Arrested

CALEXICO — A Heber man wanted in connection with the June 8 shooting death of a Calexico man in the 400 block of West Fifth Street has been arrested.

The arrest of 56-year-old Manuel Medina Vargas Jr. was announced by the Calexico Police Officers Association the night of Thursday, June 30 on the association’s Facebook account.

The announcement of Medina Vargas’ arrest did not include information about when and where he was arrested, or whether Calexico police had apprehended him. A request for further information from the Calexico Police Department was not immediately answered.

Authorities had arrested two other Heber residents separately in the days following the June 8 shooting.

Jose Luis Equihua, 45, was arrested by Imperial County Narcotic Task Force personnel a day after the shooting while driving his vehicle in Heber. He was taken into custody and booked into county jail on suspicion of murder.

Two firearms matching the same caliber of weapons used in the shooting were located at his residence during the subsequent execution of a search warrant, the Calexico Police Officers Association previously reported.

A day after Equihua’s arrest, Gilbert Gastelum Velasquez, 40, was detained around 3 a.m. at the Calexico West Port of Entry and booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, the CPOA reported.

The three men are suspected of taking part in the 10:57 p.m. shooting in the 400 block of West Fifth Street that targeted two men, one of whom later died at a hospital as a result of his injuries, CPOA previously reported.

An investigation into the shooting determined that two separate firearms were reportedly used. Additional video footage taken of the area at the time of the shooting revealed three subjects walking in the area, one of whom appeared to be holding a firearm, the officers’ association stated.

Both shooting victims were residents of Calexico, a Calexico police officer previously reported.