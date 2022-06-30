EL CENTRO — Although Oklahoma City resident Brandon Fuller may not get to celebrate Independence Day every year, lighting fireworks is always part of the fun when he does.

This year he’s in El Centro visiting family and is planning to attend a holiday pool party. So naturally he had to stop to buy some sparklers when he saw a fireworks stand in the Vons parking lot on Imperial Avenue on Tuesday, June 27.

Fuller said he was surprised to see the fireworks stand at all, considering a prior news report he had seen announcing the city of El Centro’s intent to crack down on the use of any illegal and dangerous fireworks.

And while he understood that the items for sale at the fireworks stand were of the “safe and sane” variety, Fuller said he wasn’t completely against celebrating the nation’s birthday with the technically illegal exploding airborne types either.

“I’m in support of stuff that’s not going to be harmful to anybody else,” Fuller said. “But if you’re using something that potentially releases embers onto a tree or building, especially within city limits, it could be a problem.”

This year, city officials are hoping to tamp down on such potential problems both by educating the public about the dangers of illegal fireworks, and enforcing a recently amended ordinance that allows authorities to potentially cite a homeowner or responsible party for the illegal use of fireworks at a residence or its immediate vicinity.

The amended ordinance works similarly to other so-called “social host” ordinances that hold property owners or hosts liable for gatherings where alcohol is served excessively, or to minors.

El Centro’s firework ordinance can also be enforced when authorities suspect individuals of lighting off fireworks on the sidewalk or in the street in front of a residence.

The City Council had initially discussed the city’s proposal to amend its firework ordinance during the council’s May 17 meeting and subsequently approved it during its June 7 meeting.

On both occasions, a representative of the Police Department spoke about the challenges associated with trying to enforce the city’s old ordinance, which was only enforceable if they caught people in the act of setting off the illegal fireworks.

“That is more and more difficult for us to do even if we had 50 more officers, which is not plausible,” said Deputy Chief Robert Sawyer during the June 7 council meeting.

The Police Department has seen an 89 percent increase in calls for service related to illegal fireworks over the last five years, with 61 percent of those calls coming in the last three years, Sawyer had told the council.

A large box of safe and sane TNT fireworks that sold for $500 a couple years ago is now selling for $800 in El Centro on Tuesday, June 28. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Under the newly amended ordinance, police officers will have the option of giving an individual a verbal or written warning, or a citation. Sawyer said he doesn’t expect the department to cite all of the people who officers encounter.

“But there are those individuals who are deserving of citations when all other attempts to get them to cease their activities have failed,” he said.

One of the biggest displays of illegal fireworks that Jeremiah Vik said he has ever observed from his home on the outskirts of El Centro occurred not on the Fourth of July but rather Christmas.

“The last two years I’ve noticed a big uptick in illegal fireworks,” Vik said. “Not even on Fourth of July but all throughout the year.”

Vik is the executive director of Imperial Valley Youth for Christ and was manning the TNT Fireworks booth that was set up by 95.3 FM The Edge radio station in the Vons parking lot on Imperial Avenue on Tuesday.

He, too, was aware of the city’s recently amended firework ordinance and expressed support for it.

“I think it’s a good thing. I think there’s definitely been a rise in (illegal fireworks) and I’m glad they’re cracking down on that,” Vik said. “Plus, illegal fireworks take way from our sales, too.”

Tuesday marked the first day of firework sales in the city by the five nonprofits that were permitted by the city operate their respective stands. Business at The Edge’s booth appeared to have been off to a slower start than the last two years, but similar to what the booth had experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vik said.

“We usually sell 50 percent of our fireworks on July 3rd and 4th,” Vik said.

The first day of sales also brought out one El Centro resident who said they were not big fans of the illegal fireworks that explode in the sky, and which at times detonate too close above residential homes.

And even though they agreed that the use of illegal fireworks on July 4 has risen to “epidemic” levels, they expressed lukewarm support for the city’s newly amended ordinance that made it easier to cite people who use illegal fireworks.

“The kids enjoy it, but I can understand the danger of it,” they said, while requesting their name not be published.

Patrons purchase safe and sane fireworks on the first day of their permitted sales in El Centro on Tuesday, June 28. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Under the new fireworks ordinance, violators can be cited and receive up to a $1,000 fine for the first offense.

“For a second offense it can be up to $2,500 and any additional offenses up to $5,000,” stated police Sgt. Aaron Messick in a video the city of El Centro produced and uploaded to its YouTube page on Tuesday, June 28.

El Centro Fire acting Capt. Matthew Ryckman also joins Messick in the nearly four-minute public service announcement to advise the public of the dangers of illegal fireworks and of the departments’ joint plans to deploy additional personnel on the holiday to assist the community.

Ryckman also encourages the public to only buy fireworks from legitimate vendors, have a water hose or bucket of water on hand in case they are needed, and never attempt to relight a firework that failed to ignite.

He also advises the public that under the new ordinance a homeowner of host can be held liable for any firework-related injuries that may take place on their property.