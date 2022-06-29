Imperial County Reveals Lithium Tax Distribution

EL CENTRO — With the language set in Assembly Bill 208, which could impose a tax on lithium extraction if passed, the county of Imperial announced its intended use for the revenue earned through the tax on Tuesday, June 28.

Fifty percent will go to infrastructure, services and administration, 10 percent to be used for environmental mitigation, an additional 10 percent will be dedicated to public safety, 15 percent will be dedicated to improving quality of life in Imperial County, another 10 percent to local community sharing, and finally 5 percent going to maintaining regional partnerships.

The presentation on the breakdown was made by the Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, county intergovernmental relations director, during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

The Assembly was to vote on the bill on Wednesday night, June 29, passed this publication’s deadline.

District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, who also sits on the Lithium Valley Commission, explained after Terrazas-Baxter’s update the reasoning behind withholding these details from the public Tuesday, saying the county did so at the state’s behest.

“The state asked us to write up these guides very early in the process, but asked us not to release these details until after the tax bill passed … I am excited to get to share this plan today,” Kelley said.

The focus of the intended use is on improving Imperial County’s infrastructure, which Kelley said is vital, not only to improve the lives of Imperial County residents, but to assure the success of this new industry.

Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, Imperial County intergovernmental relations director, provides an update of the finalization of the tax language on lithium production during the Tuesday, June 28 Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The state’s new lithium tax establishes a three-tier tax for every metric ton of lithium produced, starting at $400 per ton for 20,000 tons or less, $600 per ton for 20,000 to 30,000 tons, and $800 per ton for more than 30,000 tons, which the state would then split 80 percent to Imperial County and 20 percent to Salton Sea rehabilitation efforts.

The tax is not without its critics, however. The Imperial Irrigation District was split in its decision whether to support the tax, and industry leaders are concerned that the tax may be devastating for the industry.

The Board of Supervisors, however, disagrees with the critics, saying that when you consider the price of lithium, which has averaged $70,000 per ton, a $400 flat tax is only 0.005 percent of the gross price, according to the county.

All of the supervisors spoke in favor of the tax, referring to it as the fee that needs to be paid in order to extract lithium from Imperial County, and implored Imperial County residents to also support the tax.

“I ask all of you (is) that you be very active, very vocal in anybody that wants to go against this … we’re expecting your support, because this affects all of you in a very, very positive way,” District 1 Supervisor and board Chair Jesus Escobar said.

The Return of COVID

Imperial County Department of Public Health Director Janette Angulo reported increasing levels of COVID, as a new surge of the virus appears to be sweeping the county.

As of the morning of June 28, Angulo reported to the Board of Supervisors that the current case is at 37.8 cases for every 100,000 people within Imperial County, with a testing positivity rate of 25.8 percent from June 13 to June 19. Angulo also reported that there are currently 16 active outbreaks within the county, with an additional eight under investigation.

While testing positivity rates have increased again, the silver lining is that the cases tend to be far less severe. Imperial County hospitals are experiencing some of the lowest hospitalization rates since the beginning of the pandemic, only averaging 6.7 COVID patients over a 14-day period.

“The trend for us; it’s a much flatter line and compared to the state, and in Imperial County, hospitalizations have not been as frequent this time around,” Angulo said.

Imperial County Department of Public Health Director Janette Angulo reported to the Board of Supervisors of the increasing levels of COVID. She added there has been a much lower hospitalizations during the Tuesday, June 28 Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Hot Spa Solid Waste Site Final Closure

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved 4-0 to begin the Hot Spa Solid Waste Site final closure construction.

The Hot Spa Solid Waste Site, located in Niland, stopped receiving waste in 2018, but closure construction was delayed until the project could be fully funded, said John Gay, director of Imperial County Department of Public Works.

Now that the closure of the site is fully funded, the county is ready to proceed with construction, which will consist of site clearing, demolition, waste relocation, soil excavation, well extension, engineered fill placement and compaction, application of soil binder, and the installation of storm water management features.

As a part of the closure, the county will include a landfill cover installation, which will include the placement and compaction of final cover soil over foundation layer material. The final cover soil will consist of 1 foot of fine-grained soil, with 3 feet of coarse-grained soil underneath.

“This item does not currently pose a fiscal impact. Funds for the project will be derived from the Solid Waste Final Closure Enterprise Account, and the expected project cost is $1,743,768,” Gay said.