El Centro Eyes Senior Discount for Trash Fees

EL CENTRO — The city of El Centro is developing a pilot program that would establish a discounted waste service fee for eligible senior citizens.

But rather than have a person’s age be the sole requirement, city officials indicated they would like the pilot program to consider other eligibility factors, such as income level, too.

The city’s consideration of the fee discount came at the urging of the City Council, which approved a trash rate increase following a public hearing during its June 21 regular meeting.

The idea for the city to undertake the initiative also followed a recent meeting between city officials and representatives of the city’s waste and recycling collection service provider, CR&R.

During that meeting, CR&R representatives declined to establish its own discount for eligible seniors, prompting the city to consider the rebate, said Mayor Tomas Oliva.

“That is something we felt strongly about implementing in the city,” Oliva said during the June 21 meeting.

The council had initially considered the waste and recycling service fee increase during its June 7 regular meeting but continued the matter to allow for further discussion with CR&R about some lingering concerns about the quality of its service.

The 11.2 percent residential and 7 percent commercial trash rate increases for the coming fiscal year are largely driven by the city’s need to comply with Senate Bill 1383, which aims to reduce methane emissions related to the disposal of organic waste in landfills.

Starting July 1, residents’ $20.69 monthly bill will see a rise of $2.31. The city’s five-year contract with CR&R would allow for annual rate increases of up to 4 percent over the course of the four subsequent fiscal years.

Going forward, city staff will also monitor the terms of the contract and potentially apply for liquidated damages if the quality of CR&R’s service declines, Oliva said.

During the height of the pandemic and continuing until about May, residents had expressed concerns to city officials about missed trash pickups by CR&R. Company officials recently told the council that it had been suffering from a shortage of drivers and an unfilled mechanic’s position and that those issues have been addressed.

Council Approves Fiscal 2023 Budget

During its June 21 meeting, the council also unanimously approved the city’s proposed $127.7 million budget for fiscal 2022-2023 that starts July 1 and runs to June 30, 2023.

The approval of the budget took place during the third and final budget workshop presented by Finance Department Director Richard Romero over the last few months.

Of the overall $127.7 million budget, $59.3 million is dedicated for the city’s operations, $49.3 million in capital outlays; $9.1 million for debt service, $2.3 million for solid waste services and $7.6 million in transfers, according to information Romero provided the council.

The general fund has been allocated $36 million, of which $28 million goes toward salaries and benefits.

Revenue for the coming fiscal year is projected to be about $33.7 million, while expenditures are expected to be $36 million, Romero said. The city’s fund balance is projected to be about $19.6 million on July 1.

Expenditures are expected to exceed revenues for the coming and four subsequent fiscal years, reducing its estimated $19.6 million fund balance for FY 2022-23 to about $1.8 million in FY 2026-27, Romero said.

The increased budget expenditures are associated with the city’s rising cost of employee retirement contributions, employees’ cost of living adjustments, employee’ contract-scheduled salary increases and capital outlays.

The budget’s approval came without much discussion among the council. About the only amendment the council approved was redirecting $2,000 in community services support funds that was slated to go to the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. to fund the Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center instead.

Mayor Oliva pushed for the transfer in funds, citing the lack of any “tangible results or return on investment” for the city’s contribution to IVEDC.

Measure P Projects Approved

A raft of Measure P-funded projects will be undertaken the coming fiscal year following the council’s authorization of the expenditure of some $14.3 million of the proceeds from the measure’s half-percent sales tax increase.

The expenditure will include all the various projects that the city’s working groups recommended and prioritized for funding.

Some of the larger expenditures include $3 million for the demolition of the vacant Valley Center Point Plaza buildings, $6.5 million for recreational facilities, including outdoor lighting for multiple parks, and about $1.3 million for a variety of vehicles for different city departments and divisions.

Other expenses include the $15,000 acquisition of a therapy dog for the El Centro Police Department to help first responders reduce any work-related stress or trauma, and a $213,000 contract for security services at the Aquatic Center and skatepark.

The approval of the expenditures will leave about $5.6 million remaining in the Measure P account at the end of the fiscal year, said Finance Director Romero.

Imperial Avenue Extension Plans Approved

The solicitation of bids for the phase 1 and 2 plans for the Imperial Avenue extension project are expected to start on July 1, with construction itself projected to potentially start Oct. 1.

The clock for the two separate projects’ schedule got underway with the council’s approval of the projects’ respective plans and specifications during the June 21 meeting.

Phase 1 will extend South Imperial Avenue from Interstate 8 to Wake Avenue and extend Wake Avenue east and west of South Imperial Avenue. The $2.7 million project is being funded by a combination of federal, state and local grants.

Phase 2 will install new roadway from Wake Avenue to Danenberg Drive, as well as extend Danenberg Drive eastward to connect with South Imperial Avenue. The $3.4 million project is being funded by a combination of federal and local grants.