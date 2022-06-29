SEELEY — Residents on the west side of Seeley were being evacuated around 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, after a brush fire fueled by dense vegetation and gusty winds had moved east of the New River on the western edge of Seeley.

The fire had triggered a couple emergency cell phone alerts, the last one at 9:15 p.m. calling for Seeley residents south of El Centro Avenue, west of San Diego Avenue and south of the railroad tracks on Derick Road to evacuate and meet at Sunbeam Lake Park.

The eerie glow of a brush fire lights up the sky around the western edge of Seeley on Wednesday, June 29. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

An eyewitness, who was part of the evacuation, reported that the fire appeared to be just west of the Seeley water treatment plant, which is on the far western end of the township. Embers were raining down on some neighborhoods as the night sky glowed in the west and northwest.

This came nearly an hour after the first emergency phone alert at 8 p.m., which stated the fire was uncontained.

Reports on a scanner social media page stated Imperial County Office of Emergency Services officials were asking Seeley residents to monitor their phones for messages.

A public information officer with Imperial County Fire Department assigned to this fire did not immediately respond to calls.

It’s unclear how many acres the fire had consumed by 9 p.m. or exactly where the fire was seated. The eyewitness stated that it appeared the fire was both west and northwest of Seeley.

Heavy smoke from a brush fire burning on the west edge of Seeley is seen on Wednesday evening, June 29. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

As the wind kicked up early in the evening, the odor of smoke was present as far east as Imperial and El Centro from a fire that started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in dense brush near West Evan Hewes Highway and just east of Jessup Road.

The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services posted on social media about seven hours ago that the fire had grown to a third-alarm after rekindling in the afternoon. The initial fire had been contained around 10:30 a.m.

At the time of the post, Imperial County fire stated the blaze was next to a residential building surrounded by heavy brush. It wasn’t clear if that structure was saved. It appeared the fire was also still on the west side of the New River at that time.

Marcie Landeros contributed information to this report.