Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 15-20

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 15 through June 20.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

6:19 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol reported a male subject in a brown shirt and jeans laying in the middle of the road on Interstate 8 near Felicity.

9:03 a.m.: Deputies responded to West Shores High School in Desert Shores after receiving reports of an intoxicated 13-year-old student.

8 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a black Ford F150 truck on fire on Highway 86 at Brawley Avenue in Salton City.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

5:56 p.m.: Deputies were sent to the corner of Drew Road and Diehl Road near Seeley after two haystacks in the area caught fire.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

3:06 a.m.: Deputies responded to a house fire on D Street in Winterhaven.

3:44 a.m.: Deputies were called to Spreckels Sugar on Highway 86 near Brawley after a 40-year-old male subject overturned a tractor and was reported to be bleeding from the face.

12:35 p.m.: Deputies assisted the Brawley Police Department with a combative subject at the Emergency Room at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

4:27 p.m.: A resident of Argentina Avenue in Salton City called deputies to report that his ex-girlfriend has been repeatedly breaking into his house, taking items and leaving him notes.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

5:16 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 111 near Bombay Beach.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

10:19 a.m.: A resident on Olive Avenue reported an attempted break-in at his home. The caller told deputies that they captured the suspect on security video.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

8:56 a.m.: Deputies were called to Holt Park in reference to a Hispanic male adult drinking in the park and urinating in front of other park patrons.

9:04 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a male subject walking around an apartment complex on Holt Avenue talking to himself and carrying a knife.