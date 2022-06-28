EL CENTRO — Some 19 days after the June 7 primary, the unofficial final results were posted, and they contain no significant changes in any local races. What looked to be the likely winners in the days following the election remained so.

However, one ballot measure has ended in a dead tie, 1,257 votes to 1,257 votes. The initiative is Measure V from the city of Imperial, which asked the question, should the city clerk position be elected or appointed. Failing to gain one voted needed for a simple majority, V did not pass.

Some 19,718 eligible registered voters (of 87,061) cast ballots, which resulted in a voter turnout of 22.65 percent, according to data released on Monday evening, June 27 from the Imperial County Registrar of Voters.

Voter turnout appears to be the lowest in a sizable race since the county posted a 20.31 percent turnout on Nov. 5, 2013.

Presently, a manual tally of 1 percent of the ballots is under way. Started on June 21, the tally is being done in accordance with state law, according to the county. Next step is for the county to certify the election, which is not required until July 7.

Changing Face of the IID?

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors saw perhaps the biggest change in Imperial Valley politics, as a secure voting bloc among the directors has been broken, with only one of the two incumbents holding onto their seats, Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas.

Cardenas narrowly won re-election over El Centro Elementary School District Trustee Andrew Arevalo. Cardenas earned 1,952 votes (50.77 percent) to Arevalo’s 1,893 votes (49.23 percent).

Alex Cardenas

“Our campaign team is very pleased with the results of the election. This is a significant win for our rate payers, working families, and the community,” Cardenas said in an emailed statement to the Calexico Chronicle on Tuesday morning, June 28. “We would like to thank Imperial County voters for their participation in the June primary election 2022. We look forward in addressing critical issues related to the Colorado River, energy rates, and the Salton Sea.

Division 5 incumbent Norma Sierra Galindo lost out to Imperial City Council member Karin Eugenio, who garnered 2,229 votes (53.1 percent) to Sierra Galindo’s 1,969 votes (46.9 percent).

The makeup of the IID board is not final by any means. The Division 3 seat held for years by President James Hanks will come down to a runoff in the November general election between front runner and agribusiness owner Gina Young Dockstader and former Brawley City Council member and IID employee Don C. Campbell, who seemed to sneak past Brawley council member Ramon Castro in the late days of the count.

Dockstader put up a strong showing, garnering 41.46 percent of the vote, or 1,541 votes. Campbell was a distant second at 22.14 percent, or 823 votes.

Gina Dockstader

Provided Dockstader stays on trend, there could be a new consistent voting bloc made up of Dockstader, Eugenio, Division 2 Director and Vice President J.B. Hamby and Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez.

While an assumption, a lot of ag money went toward Dockstader and Eugenio and very little if any to Cardenas or Galindo, which has long been a sign of the makeup of the board. Hamby and Gonzalez have already proved to be on the opposite end of Cardenas’ causes.

Cardenas was asked whether he will feel alone on the board in the absence of a like-minded Sierra Galindo. He side-stepped the question.

“I look forward in working with incoming board members and welcome them to IID later this year. I will remain a strong advocate for affordable energy rates, protection of our water rights, and our hard-working families regardless of who is seated on the IID board,” he said.

District Attorney to Be Decided in November

One of the most visible races was the Imperial County district attorney election, which is to determine the successor to longtime DA Gilbert Otero. That individual won’t be known until after the Nov. 8 general election.

Otero’s anointed, Deputy DA Mario Vela, will face Imperial County Deputy Public Defender George Marquez, both leaving behind attorneys Edgard Garcia and Jason Amavisca.

George Marquez

Mario Vela

Vela finished with 6,167 votes, or 33.08 percent, while Marquez had 5,272 votes, or 28.28 percent.

Early in the count, Vela attributed his success to the hard campaign work that his supporters undertook on his behalf, as well as the efforts of his colleagues in the county District Attorney’s Office, who threw their support behind him, as well.

“We all share the vision to revitalize the office,” Vela said. “I think that the voters of Imperial County know that I am in it for the job and the job alone.”

Castillo’s Hold on Supervisor Seat May Be Precarious

John Hawk

Ray Castillo

While Imperial County District 1 Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar rose above the 50-percent threshold in a three-person race to win re-election outright, District 5 incumbent Ray Castillo will be forced into a November runoff with Holtville farmer John Hawk.

Hawk was the top vote-getter, pulling in 1,660 votes, or 48.31 percent of the votes cast. Castillo garnered 1,147 votes, or 33.38 percent.

Escobar received 53.14 percent of the votes, or 1,710 votes, far ahead of the second place candidate, Joong S. Kim, who earned 27.97 percent, or 900 votes.

Complete June 7 Results

Julio Morales contributed information to this report.