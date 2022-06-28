CALEXICO — For all the change that the 2020 election had brought to the makeup of the Calexico City Council, that change doesn’t appear to have extended to its spending priorities.

No other conclusion came to mind for community activist Gilberto Manzanarez, who said he reviewed the city’s proposed $162 million budget for fiscal 2022-2023 and was expecting some kind of departure from past expenditures because of the turnover on the council.

But similar to past years, fire and police services appeared to be the top priorities, while public works projects seemed to have taken a back seat, Manzanarez said during the public comment period of a special council meeting on Monday, June 27, where the council’s sole action item was the discussion and potential approval of its FY 2022-23 budget.

“What was the vote to change the city?” asked Manzanarez, founder of the community organization Calexico Union Against Corruption. “I’m a little disappointed in this council and the budget I’ve seen.”

As proposed, the budget appeared to have left council member Raul Ureña dissatisfied, as well. So much so that he motioned to have discussion of the budget resolution continued to another date to allow council members more time to potentially recommend changes to city staff.

And though multiple city officials and council members argued for having the proposed budget adopted and potentially revised at a later date, if needed, Mayor Javier Moreno and council member Gloria Romo ultimately voted in favor of Ureña’s motion.

The council is now scheduled to continue the discussion and possibly adopt the FY 2023 budget during a special meeting on the evening of Wednesday, June 29.

The proposed $162 million budget includes an $18 million general fund and $117 million in capital improvement projects.

Some capital improvement projects include the widening of the Second Street bridge, street overlays, work on the Calexico International Airport taxiway, the New River Improvement Project and Heber Park.

The proposed budget further indicates that the city has accumulated long-term debt related to employee and retirees’ benefits, which constrain the city’s ability to sustain existing service levels and hire additional staff.

“As reflected in the most recently available actuarial reports, these long-term liabilities exceed $72 million with a General Fund share estimated at $55 million,” the 188-page document stated. “These obligations have contributed to the State Auditor’s classification of Calexico as a City with high financial risk.”

And contrary to Manzanarez’s assertion, the budget differs from previous ones in that it proposes to establish a reserve fund, said interim City Manager Diego Favila.

The proposed reserve would be established by setting aside 10 percent of Measure H revenues, so that within five years, it equals the cost of operating the city for 60 days, according to the proposed budget’s language.

“We never used to have a reserve,” Favila said.

In the meantime, the council gave direction to have the city operate on a continuing resolution that authorizes the city to continue to pay employees’ salaries and vendors’ invoices without interruption.

That continuing resolution appeared to have been a foregone conclusion, as it was prepared in advance of Monday’s special meeting, city officials indicated. It allows the city’s departments to continue operating in FY 2023, which starts on Friday, July 1, under of the previous fiscal year’s funding levels.

When interim City Manager Favila advised Ureña that the continuing resolution would need to document the reason for the delayed adoption of the FY 2023 budget, Ureña responded that the budget process to date lacked public engagement, did not reflect the feedback that was provided during previous budget workshops and could benefit from the input of incoming City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren.

Favila then indicated that some of the city’s programs may not be able to continue operating on a continuing resolution, such as those related to bonds and grants. And when Favila said he wasn’t quite sure what issues were preventing the budget’s adoption during Monday’s special meeting, Ureña said he stood by his motion to continue the discussion at another meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia also questioned the need to continue the budget meeting. Successfully getting the public to further engage in the budget process —as Ureña desired — wasn’t likely to happen over the course of mere days, Garcia said.

He also asked Ureña to specify whatever issues he may have with the budget to assist the city’s staff who would be tasked with the budget’s review and potential adjustments.

“The more information that we give them the more they’re going to be able to address those concerns,” Garcia said.

In response, Ureña said he had still not received any documents from the city that detailed how it forecast its revenues and expenditures, after having asked for the material two years ago. He said he wanted to review the material so that he could determine how the city arrived at its financial projections, a fiscal practice that he said he is familiar with.

Council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez also objected to continuing the budget’s potential adoption to another date, especially after hearing both the city’s interim city manager and attorney indicate the budget resolution could be approved and then amended at any time in the future.

“I think that we cannot hold the city hostage,” Arreola Fernandez said.

Fiscal year 2023 runs between July 1 and June 30, 2023. Municipalities typically adopt budgets prior to the start of a fiscal year, but are not required to do so by law, said Robert Hargreaves, an attorney with the firm Best Best & Krieger, which is contracted to provide legal services for the city.

What the city does need to operate is authorization from the council to spend money, which can be accomplished through a continuing resolution.

“Continuing resolutions are a little awkward,” Hargreaves told the council. “It’s like sending up a red flag. But if you’re not ready (to pass a budget), you’re not ready.”

Before the special meeting adjourned, Ismael Arvizu, of the community-based organization Calexico Needs Change, said the council’s hour-long debate surrounding the proposed budget was to be commended.

He said he, too, was hoping to see some budget amendments, including money going specifically toward a public water station in downtown.

“I would really appreciate it if we think more about the people who really need money,” Arvizu said.