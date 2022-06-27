SALTON SEA — California legislators want lithium producers to pay hundreds of dollars for every metric ton of the mineral extracted in the state, particularly in Imperial County where at least two industry companies say it threatens their production plans and the potential to transform the region.

The highly anticipated proposal, which was finalized on Sunday, June 26, establishes a three-tier tax for every metric ton of lithium produced starting at $400 per ton for 20,000 tons or less, $600 per ton for 20,000 to 30,000 tons, and $800 per ton for more than 30,000 tons.

The proposal, Assembly Bill 208, is expected to be up for a vote this week but one industry executive is already blasting the governor’s office and the legislation for a tax proposal they say threatens the viability of lithium development.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, represents all of Imperial County and portions of Coachella Valley. | COURTESY PHOTO

“This will be catastrophic for the local community,” said Rod Colwell, chief executive officer of Controlled Thermal Resources, one of three companies seeking to extract lithium from the geothermal brine deep underground near the Salton Sea.

“If the state government and Imperial County want to see lithium development limited to just 20,000 tonnes per developer, then they have succeeded,” Colwell said in reference to the bare minimum tax tier. “This proposed tax is already threatening contracts and the viability of lithium development and we will have to wait and see the consequences if this tax is passed this week.”

Executives for EnergySource Minerals and Berkshire Hathaway Energies did not respond to requests for comment. San Diego-based EnergySource has spent the last few weeks sending letters and making phone calls to Imperial Valley residents, asking them to join them in opposing the per-ton tax proposal.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, who is chair of the Assembly Select Committee on California’s Lithium Economy and championed the bill, said the language of this bill is the product of many discussions with advocates and residents in the region.

“Passing this legislation is a priority to ensure our community directly benefits from any lithium development and, importantly, funds regional Salton Sea efforts,” he said in a statement.

Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley, who sits in the state’s Lithium Valley Commission, declined to comment on the latest version of the bill. Jesus Escobar, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said in a letter to legislators that the county supports the per-ton tax.

“A flat recovery fee is a fair, consistent, equitable, and measurable way to ensure that the industry has stability to allow for appropriate planning and allows the region resources for investment it requires to ensure that it is prepared for the anticipated development,” Escobar wrote.

Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 1 incumbent Jesus Escobar speaks during the candidate forum organized by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Tuesday, April 26 in Calexico City Council chambers. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Members of the Imperial Irrigation District board did not respond to requests for comment but a special meeting to discuss the proposed tax was set for Tuesday, June 28.

“The lithium language that is being proposed by the Legislature and championed by Assembly member Garcia shows that there is a commitment to ensuring that the Lithium Valley is not an extractive issue,” said Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle, an environmental justice nonprofit in Brawley.

“It is also an opportunity to invest in the communities of the Imperial Valley. Proposals to invest the tax levy into the fenceline communities and the Salton Sea make sense, they are the two areas that will be heavily impacted and need development to accommodate the future of lithium as a resource to meet the growing demand and ensure we get closer to the climate change goals in California,” Olmedo added.

To date, none of the three companies have produced enough lithium to sell on the market for the production of lithium-ion batteries. At the earliest, both EnergySource and CTR have projected to begin commercial-scale production of lithium in the Imperial Valley by 2024.

For the past year, executives at the three companies have told residents and elected officials that the commercial extraction of lithium near the Salton Sea could generate millions of dollars in tax revenues and thousands of high-paying jobs.

In CTR’s best-case scenario, the company could have the capacity to produce up to 20,000 tons of lithium carbonate within its first year of production. A $400 tax on that quantity could generate $8 million in revenues that the state would then split 80 percent to Imperial County and 20 percent to Salton Sea rehabilitation efforts.

Spot prices of lithium carbonate — the compound used by the industry for calculating its price on the global market — have averaged at $70,000 per ton in recent months. If a $400 tax is applied to each ton of lithium produced in California, it would equal roughly .005 percent of the gross price.

Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle

But Colwell says that spot prices do not reflect long-term contracting prices, which is determined through a much more complex formula.

“This clearly shows a complete lack of understanding about the lithium market in general. It is this lack of knowledge that will kill the goose before it laid a golden egg,” he said.

For the proposal to succeed, it needs two-thirds of the Legislature voting in favor of it. A provision of the bill, however, requires the state to conduct a study by the end of 2023 on the possibility of replacing the per-ton tax with a tax based on a percentage of gross receipts.

Colwell said that it is premature for the state to establish a set tax on lithium before conducting a study on the market and the potential impact on developers.

“This proves that (state legislators) are putting the cart before the horse and trying to push through a massive tax that will severely impact development before they have even understood the ramifications,” Colwell said.

“A robust study must be conducted before this tax is implemented to ensure Californian lithium remains competitive with imports from China and other foreign countries.”