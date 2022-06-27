CALEXICO — There’s a saying that government budgets are reflections of priorities. In under-resourced communities like those that make up the Imperial Valley, local officeholders often lament that while addressing urgent social needs is a priority, we simply lack funds and capacity to address them.

So, what happens when local governments get an unexpected infusion of federal funds explicitly meant to address health inequality and economic hardship exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic?

This budget season will reveal if the Calexico City Council’s stated commitment to applying American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to address urgent community needs will prevail against efforts to claw back COVID-19 rescue funds for “new bullets and new guns.”

In a 4-1 March vote of the Calexico City Council, officials approved an ARPA spending plan that prioritized key goals of the American Rescue Plan Act, namely addressing COVID-19’s public health and socio-economic impacts. Known as Calexico’s ARPA “Plan B,” the plan that officials voted for includes $3 million in funding for a downtown revitalization program that can bring shade, bathrooms, and water to a commercial center that also serves as a key point of transit for thousands of essential farmworkers.

ARPA “Plan B” also includes a groundbreaking plan to invest $1 million on stimulus payments to Calexico’s essential workers, who had been excluded from the comparatively high $7,000 bonus checks to each city employee approved by the council last fall (El Centro’s bonus checks were only $3,000 per full-time city employee). The plan also included $1 million for IT upgrades for public facilities and $680,000 in funds for parks and recreational facilities.

In voting for the priorities in ARPA “Plan B,” councilmembers provided a statewide example for how to equitably spend COVID-19 rescue funds, and Calexico’s model has already garnered statewide attention.

But it has recently become clear that the fate of these funds remains uncertain, as suggestions to claw back ARPA funds have been raised in budget discussions.

In a May 25 special budget meeting, a council error in the allocation of $210,000 in funds to purchase additional police patrol cars resulted in a lengthy discussion about where funds would be drawn from to address the misappropriation of funds. Following a heated exchange, including a proposition to draw on ARPA funds to fix the mistake, the decision was postponed by the council. The proposition to divert ARPA funds for police cars would be in addition to over half a million in ARPA funds the Calexico council already spent for eight new police cars.

In a more recent budget discussion, interim City Manager Diego Favila again raised the suggestion to claw back ARPA funds for uses unrelated to the impact of COVID-19. “… the officers, right, they need new bullets and new guns. Instead of taking that money out of the general fund, we could re-look at ARPA and possibly use that to make the changes in the savings,” said Favila in his budget presentation.

Calexico’s city council members must stand behind their expressed commitment to using COVID-19 rescue funds for programs that directly address the public health and economic ramifications of the pandemic. In standing behind their courageous vote for the ARPA Plan B, they are not only aiding overlooked essential workers in their community, but they can provide a model for other municipalities for how to equitably and transparently use ARPA funds.

Across California, two trends have characterized the allocation of ARPA funds:

First is deference by elected officials to unelected government administrators to guide the allocation process, resulting in ARPA spending on infrastructural and budget priorities unrelated to COVID-19’s health and economic impacts.

Such deference to use rescue funds for pre-COVID priorities reflected the first ARPA plan presented before the Calexico City Council in November 2021, before they instead adopted a plan that emerged from transparent community engagement. Favila’s suggestion that the council turn their backs on a communally developed ARPA plan and would move our community back in this direction.

Second, across the state, a substantial portion of ARPA funds have gone to law enforcement. An analysis by reporter Sam Levin of the first phase of statewide ARPA utilization found that law enforcement in San Diego received 60 percent of rescue funds, 62 percent in San Francisco, while Fresno allocated twice the amount of COVID-19 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds to police than it allocated to contact tracing, testing, small business grants, and housing combined.

Reflecting the outsized presence of law enforcement in government budgets, without robust community engagement by councilmembers, COVID-19 rescue funds across the state have quietly reverted to the usual budget priorities.

If budgets reflect priorities, then the next few weeks will reveal if Calexico’s councilmembers will stand behind their previous commitment to an equitable COVID-19 rescue plan.

The choice before the council needs to be clear. Which community priorities are councilmembers willing to trade for “new bullets and new guns?” Is it parks and recreation? Is it rescue payments for the city’s essential workers? Is it improvements to internet technologies for public facilities? Or will the council be willing to trade bullets and guns for the revitalization of Calexico’s downtown?

Luis and Daniela Flores, siblings from Calexico, are co-founders of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. The multigenerational group advocates for community empowerment, social and environmental justice, and health equity. Luis and Daniela can be reached at ivequityjustice@gmail.com