Farm to School Helps to Integrate Ag into Classroom

HOLTVILLE — Teachers, principals, child nutritionists, and others were able to see firsthand what the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center does and has to offer the students of the Imperial Valley at its first Farm to School conference last week.

It was a two-day conference filled with information from Extension Center staff, visits from out-of-town groups, and local voices. The first day, Wednesday, June 15, was an indoor workshop with representatives from the agriculture industry from the Imperial Valley and from outside the area. There was also discussion on strategies to implement the Extension Center’s educational arm, the Farm Smart program, into Imperial Valley classrooms and discussion on food safety and nutrition. Local educators were also able to hear from others from San Diego who have implemented the strategies in the classroom successfully.

On Thursday, June 16, was tour day, where attendees were taken out on a tour of Extension Center farmland and got a chance to see the research projects that are currently in progress. This included cattle feed and care research, soil salinity studies, information on crops, and the importance of water in the agriculture industry. Visitors were even able to see burrowing owls gliding along the canal banks as the tractor drove by.

Farm Smart director Stacey Amparano explains how the acres of farmland used for research by the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center works during a tour on Thursday, June 16. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

UC Extension Center Youth Family and Community Adviser Yu Meng said the center’s programs offer educators a chance to see and hear about agriculture-based education. The curriculum will also include free visits to the center to see what is growing on the campus and engage students in activities that teaches them about agriculture and nutrition. Meng said the conference is just the first of many amazing things to come in the next couple of years.

“I feel this is going to be very beneficial for everyone, including the growers, including the students’ families and the schools, and the food pantries,” Meng said. “The results I think are going to be happy.”

About 45 individuals registered for this year’s conference and were able to come away with information, academic curriculum ideas, and even inspiration from the Farm to School event.

Yoli Sanchez (blue), Alejandrina Romero (red), Gloria Morales (black), and Yesenia Lopez (light blue) try to figure out how much hormone is in four different foods in a hormone sorting game at the cattle research facility at the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center on Thursday, June 16. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Theresa Alvarez-Diaz, the new principal at Calexico Mission School, said she has always been fascinated by the world of agriculture. Alvarez-Diaz spoke of a student who has been inspired to go into agriculture after working on a farm one summer and learning he can do a lot within the career. She is very much looking forward to applying what she has learned at her school.

“I’m looking forward to sharing with our students and letting them know that this is a wonderful place,” Alvarez-Diaz said. “It is a wonderful place, rich in resources, there are so many different jobs for students.”

Yolanda Johnston was one teacher who came with her principal. She said she has been fighting for her district to send someone to Farm Smart to get information about the Valley’s agriculture industry for her history and economics classes. Johnston wants to apply the history of agriculture to one class.

“I am so glad they are doing it again,” Johnston said. “I’ve already told the kids about the things that we have here, but I didn’t realize how much experiments we do down here from people from around the world.”

Melissa Villarreal, coordinator for the San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus food pantry in Calexico, said she has wanted to implement a local garden for the university and the community. The information she got from Thursday’s presentation on the new Master Gardener program is giving her what she needs to bring it up and start one up on campus.

“I want to help and educate people about how to eat better,” Villarreal said. “Hopefully in the future we can have our own garden at SDSU.”

Alejandrina Romero, child nutritionist with Meadows Unified School District, also said she has been wanting to start a school garden, saying just growing the food on campus could be implemented into the cafeteria as well as give the children a look at where their food comes from.

Farm Smart director Stacey Amparano explains an activity called “The Earth is an Apple” as an example of a lesson educators can use in their classrooms during the Farm to School conference on Thursday, June 16. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I feel real excited to bring new things at the school,” said Romero, “I’m trying to learn as much as I can.”

The conference is made possible by a $200,000 Food and Agricultural Learning grant from the National Institute of Food and Food and Agricultural. The two-year grant will be used to create more Farm to School Community Engagement programs like the one Farm Smart director Stacey Amparano and the Farm Smart team currently do. This grant will allow for future conferences as well as a chance for schools to have tours at the center free of charge.

“It was amazing having the right people at the right time in the room,” Amparano said. “It was a cool opportunity to experience this. Our grant is more about bringing people together and hopefully they can find resources and get ideas on how they can apply for their own Farm to School grants and building their own programs at their sites.”

Amparano said those tours would likely not start until the winter and that some schools have already expressed interest in signing up for one.

Videos and lessons will be made available to the public and teachers on the UC Desert Research and Extension Center.