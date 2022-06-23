HOLTVILLE — Boys & Girls Club officials are seeking the public’s help to pressure the city of Holtville to amend a proposed site plan to build a clubhouse and public community center on city-owned land at the northeast corner of Sixth Street and Pine Avenue.

Though the city is in support of the proposed clubhouse that would partially serve as a community center, its latest site plan scaled back the size of land that would be available for the organization’s initiative.

Previously, the city had floated a site design that reserved an acre for the clubhouse/community center, said Jennifer Braun, a Palm Desert-based grant writer who has been enlisted by the Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Valley to help with its effort.

About two months ago, that site plan was replaced with one that halved the parcel where the clubhouse would be located.

“Half acre is a shack out in the desert and doesn’t really do much of anything,” Braun said.

Braun’s remarks were made during a community meeting the Boys & Girls Club hosted at the city’s civic center on Tuesday, June 21. The meeting attracted more than a dozen individuals, many of whom expressed support for the organization’s efforts.

Currently, the Boys & Girls Club is attempting to negotiate a 99-year lease for the northernmost part of the city-owned land in question. Such a lease is a crucial preliminary step to obtaining grants that could fund the design of a new site plan and construction itself, officials said.

“We are not going to sign the lease until we’re back to the acre,” said Ross Daniels, Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Valley board president.

Yet, the possibility of amending the current site plan remains unfeasible for the city, said City Manager Nick Wells.

The empty plot of land in question was donated to the city many years ago by a community member who expressly requested that it be developed for public safety purposes. The city subsequently had a site plan designed that included a large public safety building for police and fire personnel.

But because of the city’s limited funds, such a large facility proved to be financially unfeasible to build at once, Wells said.

Jennifer Braun, a consultant hired by the Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Valley to assist with the establishment of a clubhouse in Holtville, said the community’s help is needed to persuade the city to allocate an acre of public land for the proposal during a community meeting at the city’s civic center on Tuesday, June 21. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The city’s latest site plan proposes to build separate public facilities in different phases at the site, though no funding has been secured to date for the endeavor. The phased buildout of the land ultimately changed the configuration of the site’s proposed buildings, limiting the space available for the Boys & Girls Club’s plans, Wells said.

As for the demands that a whole acre of the approximate two-acre site be allocated for the Boys & Girls Club’s purposes, Wells characterized them as just that: inflexible demands for a piece of public property that the Boys & Girls Club do not seem to be willing to negotiate in good faith over.

“It’s not unspoken for,” Wells said in a phone interview the morning of Wednesday, June 22. “It was given to us for a purpose, and we have an idea of what we want to do with it.”

The initial Boys & Girls Club’s one-acre site had included a basketball court that was left out of the newly proposed half-acre plan. Instead, the new site plan includes a 4,800-square foot city administration building that Braun said would cost about $6 million to complete.

Additionally, the new site plan includes a Holtville Fire Department station that is configured so that its vehicles exit onto Pine Avenue instead of Sixth Street. That proposed route of travel would present an inconvenience for residents along that stretch of Pine Avenue, Braun said.

While Braun conceded that a new fire station served a public safety purpose, she contended that a new administration building for city employees did not.

She also argued that the proposed clubhouse/community center would serve a public safety purpose because it would help keep children safe and supervised. The type of activities and programming that would be available at the proposed clubhouse would also go a long way toward helping combat obesity and promote education, she said.

As originally designed, the proposed clubhouse would be two stories, about 7,500 square feet and include a commercial kitchen, indoor gymnasium and event center that would be made available to the community when not in use by the Boys & Girls Club, Braun said.

“We can provide indoor activities here in the summer for everyone,” she told the dozen or so community members gathered for the meeting. “We need a facility to be able to make that happen.”

To help make their plans a reality, she encouraged those present to attend the next City Council meeting and to voice their support for the original site plan during the meeting’s public comment period. The organization also provided interested community members with pre-written letters of support that they could send to city officials.

Boys & Girls Club officials are also pushing to have an agenda item added to the council’s next meeting to further discuss the matter.

Among those present at the meeting was council member Murray Anderson, who said he had limited information about the city’s plans for the undeveloped parcel.

Anderson also found himself on the receiving end of some pointed remarks made by community member Daniel Poloni.

Though he said he was in support of a new police and fire station, Poloni asked what good it would do to build a new and costly administration building for the city’s relatively small staff at a time when the city’s finances could not support it.

“You guys don’t have funding to do squat,” Poloni said during the meeting.

On Wednesday, City Manager Wells said that the city’s current administration building is 105 years old and contains infrastructure that has at times proved impossible to repair and costly to replace. It would also cost millions to refurbish to make it accessible to people with disabilities.

He also disputed the idea that the city could easily be awarded grants that would fund the rehabilitation of the old building.

“The silly notion that we can refurbish it and get some grants, like apples to be plucked off a tree, is so far from true,” Wells said.

During her presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, grant writer Braun said grant funds do exist that would help pay for the renovation of the historic building.

In spite of the unlikelihood that the city can secure funding for its plans for the undeveloped parcel, Wells said he has received direction from City Council members over the years to nonetheless establish a plan and design for the site that complies with the property donor’s wishes.

As part of the proposed phased buildout of the city parcel, a new administration building would come last, pending the availability of funds. Wells said the idea to build a new administration building dates back at least 10 years, yet described such a potential scenario as a “pie in the sky.”

He said that the city has brought alternative sites to the attention of the Boys & Girls Club, but the nonprofit doesn’t seem interested in any dialogue that steers it away from the full acre at the site in question.

“It’s not that we haven’t engaged,” Wells said. “They’re just not getting an answer that they wanted to get.”