IVC Raises the Flag for Pride, Inclusiveness

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College raised the Progressive Pride Flag, designed by non-binary American artist Daniel Quasar, along with the United States flag to promote diversity, acceptance and pride in the college’s LGBTQ+ student, staff and faculty.

Dr. Lennor Johnson, IVC superintendent and president, spoke to students huddled under the shade of nearby trees prior to the raising of the pride flag during a ceremony on Tuesday, June 21.

“We want to celebrate with our LGBTQ+ community. We want to make sure that they feel safe and encouraged to be their authentic self because that’s the only way they can really be successful, is by feeling comfortable in their environment, and this is their home, this is their environment,” said Johnson, who resolved to continue to support the development of environments that encourage students to thrive.

Dr. Lennor Johnson, IVC superintendent and president, speaks to students huddled under the shade of nearby trees prior to the raising of the Progressive Pride Flag during a ceremony at the campus on Tuesday, June 21. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY COLLEGE

“We’re in the process of trying to create some type of cultural center where all the various groups can come and be recognized, their heritage can be recognized, their background can be recognized and we just celebrate that,” Johnson said.

Cheers and applause were heard as the pride flag unfurled at the top of the flagpole and waved in the backdrop of a sunny summer sky. A caravan of golf carts led a small parade through the campus to the 2700 building, where rainbow flags and pride flags for every queer representation hung, along with decorations that filled the space.

Tables were set up by local community organizations taking part in the celebration. Among them were Pioneers Memorial Healthcare Clinics, Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center and Planned Parenthood.

Resources for the LGBTQ+ community are often hard to access in rural areas where there is hesitancy to show any personal information for fear of negative retribution. Joanne Flores, community engagement and education specialist for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest’s Imperial Valley Health Center, said the resources are sometimes available but not known to those who need it.

“We want to let people know that we are here for them to provide different services we offer such as STI testing, birth control, and services for men are also available,” Flores said. “We are here for everyone regardless of who they are. We want everyone to know that regardless of if you have insurance or not, we are available to provide services.”

Imperial Valley College raised the Progressive Pride Flag, designed by non-binary American artist Daniel Quasar, along with the American flag during a ceremony and Pride event at the college on Tuesday, June 21. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY COLLEGE

Yareli Rivera, director of IVC’s student development and activities, enjoyed the festivities and remarked that the college is finding ways to create a more inclusive campus.

“We really want to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students and employees. There are plans of implementing training for employees to be better allies for queer individuals,” Rivera said.

Imperial Valley College recognizes the importance of safe spaces for all people including the LGBTQ+ students on campus, she added.

Drag performance. | CLARA OLIVAS VIDEO

“We want to provide physical space that is welcoming to students, so they know there’s resources available for them,” Rivera said.

The festivities continued with a drag performance by Calexico artist Sasssy Fox. The crowd was entranced by the choreography that included many elements of vogue, including hands, floor work and dips. Sasssy said that her returning to IVC to perform felt empowering.

“I feel very happy to be here at my school doing what I love and being appreciated for it. Everyone here is so supportive. I’m glad to see IVC make so many good changes towards progress,” Sasssy added.

The student has been performing for several years. She has been featured in drag performance competitions throughout Mexico, including “Queer Carrera Drag,” a drag performance competition in Mexicali.

A buffet of food followed the performance, giving everyone a chance to commiserate and enjoy the welcoming environment. As students who were unaware of the festivities walked into the lively decorated building, they were immersed into a safe space with great food, good music and inclusivity.

LGBT Resource Center representative Andee Lopez answered questions about Imperial Valley Pride to students wanting to take part as volunteers. Andee said she was happy to have the opportunity to see the progress being made in the Imperial Valley with regards to the LGBTQ+ community.

Imperial Valley College students, staff and faculty are led on a caravan from the flagpole to the 2700 building, where a Pride celebration and resource event took place on Tuesday, June 21. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY COLLEGE

“For me, being raised in this valley and being extremely conservative in certain values, it’s good to see that we are going a step forward in progress. Especially, myself right now that I am transgender, and I see a lot of people attacking without even knowing what it really means to be that,” Lopez said. “I think seeing that (pride) flag actually gives, at least myself and I believe others as well (in the LGBTQ+ community) more strength and more pride in who they identify as.”

With the pride flag flying in front of IVC, Superintendent and President Johnson wants this to be seen as a symbol of welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community.

“As far as I was concerned, this was something that we had to do. We know that some of our students don’t feel as comfortable and this is our way of saying from a campus community perspective, you are welcome,” Johnson said. “You are welcome to be here, you are welcome to be out and about, you are welcome in our classes, you are welcome in our resources because this is your home.”