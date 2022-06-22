CALIPATRIA — What little greenery can be found at residences in Calipatria and Niland may soon brownout because of pending mandatory water conservation measures directed at Golden State Water Co. customers in the two locales.

Golden State’s mandatory water restrictions are slated to go into effect Sunday, June 26, and would limit outdoor watering and impose surcharges for any total water usage that exceeds a ratepayer’s 2020 monthly use.

If the city is forced to cut back on its already limited watering schedule, the mature trees that the city has in its parks risk potential death, said City Manager Romualdo “Rom” Medina.

“This would be detrimental to the city,” Medina said in a phone interview on Tuesday, June 21. “If the trees lose that watering amount it sends them into shock. Two to three months later we see them dying.”

Currently, Golden State water customers in the Northend region are in Stage 1 of the private company’s water conservation efforts, which is voluntary.

But with drought conditions worsening statewide, the private water company was compelled to transition to Stage 2 water conservation measures, the company announced to its ratepayers in a recent letter and emails advising of the pending shift.

The transition to Stage 2 comes as something of a surprise for the Calipatria and Niland communities, considering they were advised by Golden State in September that no such shift was anticipated without a declaration from Imperial Irrigation District officials of a Colorado River water shortage.

Yet, in choosing to implement its Stage 2 restrictions, it appears that Golden State is relying on the May 24 decision by the California Water Resources Control Board to adopt emergency water conservation regulations, Medina said.

Even so, the state water board’s requirement that water providers adopt more aggressive water conservation measures will play out differently in Calipatria and Niland compared to other locations Golden State services, because of the hotter local climes, Medina said.

Because of that disparate impact, the Calipatria City Council will consider a resolution seeking an appeal from Golden State’s Stage 2 restrictions during its June 28 regular meeting, Medina said.

The city also plans to direct its legal counsel to seek a clarification from Golden State about whether the company’s Stage 2 implementation considered the absence of any declaration of a shortage of Colorado River water by the IID, Medina said.

Golden State had written a letter to IID Board President James Hanks in September advising the water district that Golden State had no intentions of moving into Stage 2 conservation efforts without any notification from IID that the district’s water supply was experiencing any shortage or reduction.

Golden State’s letter to IID was in response to a letter the public water district had sent the private water company seeking an appeal of water restrictions on behalf of ratepayers in Calipatria and Niland.

“For (Golden State) to move into the next stage of the (contingency plan), we must demonstrate to the (California Public Utilities Commission) that a water supply shortage exists, which necessitates the need for additional water conservation measures,” said Paul J. Rowley, Golden State vice president of Water Operations in his Sept. 23 letter to IID Board President Hanks. “As you have indicated, IID is confident in the Colorado River water supply and as such, we will not be moving beyond Stage 1.”

Yet, in its letter to the IID board, Golden State indicated that its adoption of Stage 2 measures could also be prompted if the state issued a conservation/water-use directive. That ultimately occurred with the state water board’s May 24 decision to call for emergency conservation regulations.

Golden State Water Co. (shown) has been the Northend’s water distributor for years and is now about to impose Stage 2 water saving measures on residents on Sunday, June 26. | KATHERINE RAMOS FILE PHOTO

The statewide emergency regulations may remain in effect for up to one year, unless rescinded earlier, or extended by the state board, according to information provided by Sacramento-based Randle Communications, which handles public relations for Golden State Water Co.

Stage 1 of Golden State’s contingency plan encourages “voluntary conservation” of water use by 15 percent, based on 2020 usage by month. Stage 2 would impose a 20 percent reduction and include a $2.50 surcharge per centum cubic feet (CcF) over allocation.

Stage 1 limited outdoor irrigation to no more than three days a week, while that watering schedule will be reduced to just two days a week under Stage 2.

The company could also prohibit all outdoor watering later in the year if a local water agency or local city ordinance limit all non‐essential outdoor watering, Randle Communications stated.

Golden State Water Co. is based in San Dimas and is the only private purveyor of water in the county. It mostly services areas outside Imperial County, including Apple Valley, Rancho Cordova, Barstow, Bay Point, Norwalk, and other locales in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and Santa Barbara counties.

All of the areas served by Golden State have adopted some form of drought management plans, except Calipatria and Niland, which both get their raw water from the Imperial Irrigation District.

As it is, Calipatria and Niland residents’ water use has already been sharply reduced voluntarily in recent years because of the relatively high pay rate scale that Golden State Water Co. customers are subjected to, said Niland resident Nellie Perez.

“I think almost everyone in Niland has already been restricting their use of water for years because of the cost,” Perez said in an email. “If you drive around town, you will see that most of the residents do not have much green around their homes.”

Residents who have been able to maintain their outdoor greenery include those who can afford it, have a water tank they fill up at a nearby canal or at someone’s home out in the country that receives water from an IID canal, Perez said.

Currently, Golden State buys raw water from the IID for $20 per acre-foot, treats it, and delivers it to Niland or Calipatria at a cost of $2,000 per acre foot, higher than any other service in the Valley.

And while the Stage 2 restrictions do not include any water rate increases, ratepayers are currently in the first year of a three-year contract that will increase rates.

Under the new contract, the average residential bill with a 5/8-inch by 3⁄4-inch meter using 12 centum cubic feet would see a monthly bill increase of $7.42 (or 11.38 percent), from $65.20 to $ 72.62 in 2022, according to a letter Golden State sent its ratepayers in May 2021.

In 2023, the average residential customer would see a monthly bill increase of $3.30 (or 4.54 percent), from $72.62 to $75.92, followed by a similar 4.5 percent monthly bill increase from $75.92 to $79.35 in 2024, excluding any applicable surcharges.

“By the end of three-year period it will be a total of 19.8 percent increase to our residents of Calipatria and Niland,” said Calipatria council member Maria Nava-Froelich in an email.

As a candidate for the Imperial Irrigation District Division 3 election, Nava-Froelich had advocated for the buyout of Golden State Water Co. She contended that the company’s relatively high service rates harmed the disadvantaged communities that are found within the IID Division 3.