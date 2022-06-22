Calexico Votes Against Lithium Valley Support

CALEXICO — The city of Calexico was the final stop among city councils in which a letter of support on the Imperial County Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan was sought.

The county was met with resistance and ultimately did not get the support it wanted, with the issue being postponed to the next regularly scheduled Calexico City Council meeting.

Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, intergovernmental relations director for the county, gave a presentation on the Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan to the council on Wednesday, June 15, before requesting the letter of support.

Calexico Council member Raul Ureña spoke out against the presentation and the plan, accusing the county of not doing enough community outreach and saying the plan lacks the specific details of how funds will be distributed in the county.

“This presentation was painful to watch … I cannot support this plan until I see that benefits are being equitably distributed and until the community is equitably engaged,” Ureña said.

Ureña explained that he felt the county should have engaged with the city governments much earlier in the planning process, and that the city of Calexico was left completely out of the conversations over these developments.

He went on to explain that he felt the plan was rushed and requested he be given time to reach out to community activists, naming Daniela Flores of the Imperial Valley Equity and Social Justice Coalition and Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico Del Valle, whom Ureña said did not support the county plan.

This caused a wave of backlash within the Lithium Valley supporters in attendance, with five different individuals coming to the plan’s and the county’s defense, including Imperial County District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar, former Calexico City manager and current Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa, Calexico Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia, Calexico Economic Development and Financial Advisory Commissioner Benjamin Horton, and even Olmedo.

Escobar argued that the county is in the very early stages of these developments, having only begun planning six months ago, but that they are trying to push through quickly to secure funds for the upcoming fiscal year, funds that Escobar claims will be used to do more thorough community outreach.

Figueroa followed Escobar, explaining that they are actively doing community outreach, particularly in the communities closest to where the development would occur, namely Calipatria and Niland, whose representatives made similar accusations in May.

Figueroa went on to explain that five cities that have lent their support, including Calipatria, despite the initial hesitation.

“I just wanted to intervene and say many of the items you brought up are already being looked at and worked on … the county has done its due diligence to go out to these communities and have their voices be heard,” Figueroa said.

As Ureña continued to debate with Figueroa and Escobar, Garcia decided to speak out in defense of not only the county, but of Imperial County’s state legislators as well, pointing out that the Lithium Valley Commission has held multiple community engagement events and forums to be able to listen to the community.

The debate was finally put to an end with a phone call from Comite Civico’s Olmedo, who wasn’t in attendance for the meeting. Olmedo reached out via council member Gloria Romo’s cellphone, clarifying that he supported the county’s Lithium Valley plan and the Lithium Valley development.

“Your concerns and comments are valid, and need to be discussed, but now is not the time … Those are conversations that need to happen later in the process,” Olmedo said.

Olmedo’s answer satisfied Ureña, who very briefly said he would support giving the county the letter of support that its requested, then moments later voted no to providing the letter.

The council to failed to pass a resolution to provide the county with the letter with a 3-2 vote, with Ureña, Romo, and Mayor Javier Moreno voting no, and Garcia and council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez voting yes.

Ureña then made a motion for the agenda item to be tabled until next council meeting, to grant the council time to review the letter and to get feedback from the community. This motion passed with same divide of three yes from Ureña, Romo, and Moreno, and two no votes from Garcia and Arreola Fernandez.

In among the debate, there was a single voice who spoke from the perspective of a Calexico resident, versus the perspective of being a government official or community leader, and that was city Commissioner Horton.

He pleaded with the city to send the letter of support, citing many moments in Calexico’s history where opportunities to grow or improve the city were missed due to the city’s lack of action.

“We have had to send money back to the state from grants because we didn’t act on it … we always say, ‘we didn’t get this, or we didn’t get that.’ Do you know why we don’t get it? Because we don’t get up and work for it. We don’t understand, and we don’t do our research,” Horton said.