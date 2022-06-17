Imperial to Put Corona Funds Toward Eager Park

IMPERIAL — With $33,491 left from its Community Development Block Grant-Corona Virus (CDBG-CV1) funds, the Imperial City Council approved amending its contract with the state so the monies can be used for public facilities improvements at Eager Park.

The city of Imperial was originally awarded $76,525 under the CDBG-CV1 on June 5, 2020, to be administered for public assistance to Imperial households, paying up to six months’ worth of past due utility bills.

The city of Imperial had four rounds of support for its residents, paying a total amount of $43,034 of the $76,525, leaving the city with $33,491 in unused funds. Imperial was not alone in having excess funds, so the state Department of Housing and Community Development, which administers the funds, expanded the scope of the grant to include very specific community development projects.

“Those facility improvements need to be for open space areas that would address being able to gather safely outdoors to minimize exposure,” said Assistant City Manager Alexis Brown during the City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 15.

Imperial Director of Parks Tony Lopez goes over the plan for Eager Park during the Imperial City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 15. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The council voted unanimously to use the excess $33,491 for an outdoor gazebo at Eager Park, plus picnic tables and an additional recreation area featuring a permanent cornhole game set, among other improvements.

Presenting the specific details of the project was Tony Lopez, director of parks, who explained that the improvements will take place in the northwest corner of the park near the public restrooms.

“Existing right now, they have a pad there where a foundation was (for a no longer existent structure). We’ll be removing that pad, making it bigger, putting another gazebo shelter, benches, and a new sidewalk running that way as well,” Lopez said.

The cornhole game set will be a precast concrete set of cornhole goals set in ground to prevent them from being stolen from the park.

“We will also be adding a few other amenities around the playground itself, and this will be 100 percent staff done.” Lopez said.

This improvement project will have no fiscal impact on the city’s budget, since the project will be fully funded by the CDBG-CV1 as a reimbursable grant.

This specific project qualifies for this grant funding because it creates safe alternative for gatherings outside households, as was recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout the pandemic to reduce the transmission of respiratory illnesses, such as COVID.

The only question asked on the project was asked by council member James Tucker, who questioned whether the funds could be used to repair the Eager Park Splash Pad, which the city announced was closed due to maintenance via social media earlier that day.

Assistant City Manager Brown responded that no, the funds couldn’t be used in that way, though the rest of the project was already approved by state officials.

“We’ve done the preliminary work with the state, and they do recognize this project and agree that it’s an appropriate use of these specific funding for this specific funding availability,” Brown said.

The city of Imperial announced that Eager Park’s Splash Pad was closed due to maintenance issues on Wednesday, June 15. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

New Lights Light Up T-Ball Field

The City Council voted unanimously to accept a quote from Musco Lighting for retrofitting of T-ball field lighting at Evans Park for a total of $42,400.

This lighting improvement project is one of five park improvement projects that were funded from Proposition 68 Per Capita Grant monies, funds that are available for local park rehabilitation, creation, and improvement grants to local governments on a per capita basis.

The city of Imperial received $177,952 in total, which the state encourages participants to utilize awards to rehabilitate existing infrastructure and to address deficiencies in neighborhoods lacking access to the outdoors.

Imperial chose the SportsCluster System from Musco Lighting, and it will include four factory wired pole top luminaire assemblies, eight assembled luminaires, remote electrical component enclosures, wire harnesses, and mounting hardware for pole top luminaire assemblies and electrical components.

Musco Lighting advertises that its SportsCluster system has unmatched superior “spill and glare control” and the reduction of energy and maintenance costs by 50 percent to 85 percent over typical lighting.

“Since we have to provide a match for these funds, (installation) will be our match. So, the parks department will work on it and I’m sure we’ll be pulling on public works as well for support,” Park Department’s Lopez said.