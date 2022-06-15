New Gene Layton Pool Sees New Fees

HOLTVILLE — With the recent reopening of the Holtville’s Gene Layton Memorial Pool, the City Council readdressed the pool use fee schedule in the hopes of addressing the rising costs of maintenance for the pool.

During the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday, June 13, the council reviewed the fee schedule and finalized changes, which are to include increased charges but also discounts for families of four who are residents of the city, among other changes.

“We knew we had to increase prices to be able to afford the cost of maintenance, but we wanted to try to give a break to Holtville families so they can afford to come out and swim,” Holtville City Manager Nick Wells said during the meeting.

The city will now charge residents $2 to swim in the pool, and $4 for non-residents, which is a steep increase from the previous $1 a day flat rate. Those who would like to purchase a monthly pass will be charged $20, with a month-long pass for a family of four priced at $50.

Holtville City Manager Nick Wells explains the reasoning behind the fee increases for the Gene Layton Memorial Pool during the Monday, June 13 City Council meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The city will also sell three-month passes, which is enough to cover the summer season, for $50 per individual or $125 for a family of four.

Swim teams will now be charged $75 per hour, or $300 per day, for swim meet rentals, though there will be no charge for practices. The city will also include a $250 refundable cleaning deposit, and summer leagues will now be charged $75 a month.

The city will also be offering group swim lessons for $20 a person and private lessons for $35 a person, though a schedule for the lessons has not been released.

Renting out the pool facility will also be an option, with the city charging $200 for two hours of use of the pool, with an additional refundable cleaning deposit for $250.

To determine the new fee schedule, Holtville officials compared the prices of two other public pools, El Centro’s Aquatic Center and the Brawley pool, to determine a fair price for its residents.

“We are clearly not going to charge as much as El Centro since they have the Taj Mahal of pools, but we thought if we could find a balance between them and Brawley, then we would have a good price,” Wells said.

For those who wish to swim in Brawley’s pool, it costs a flat rate of 50 cents a day, with no options for month- or season-long passes. El Centro charges $5 to its residents to swim, with an $8 charge for non-residents. El Centro only offers a summer pass, for either $75 for an individual, or $200 for a family of four.

The city of Brawley charges nothing for swim teams to have their meets, but charges the teams $500 a month to practice in the pool, additionally charging the summer leagues $150 a month to use the pool. The city of El Centro doesn’t have a charge for practices or for summer leagues, but does charge $200 an hour for residents, or $250 an hour for non-residents, to host meets.

Brawley does not provide swim lessons, nor does it have the ability to rent out the facility. El Centro on the other hand charges $45 for swim lessons, or $40 for private lessons, and will allow to have its facilities rented out for two hours at $300.

To further offset Holtville’s pool maintenance costs, which will come out of the city’s Water Department budget, the city hopes to develop a business sponsorship program, where a business can cover the cost of all swimmers for an entire day at only $200.

The idea for the business sponsorship came out of the success the pool saw on the first day it was reopened, after the Holtville Woman’s Club covered the cost of all swimming in the pool on that day.

“We had so much success during our reopening with the Women’s Club covering the cost for everyone to swim … I don’t see why we can’t expand that idea to our local business and get a ‘Free Pool Day brought to you by …’ thing going on,” Wells said.