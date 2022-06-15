Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 7-12

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 7 through June 12.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

5:28 a.m.: A female resident of Desert Shores Road in Desert Shores called deputies to report that her boyfriend was throwing rocks and her and trying to hit her with a stick.

10:06 a.m.: A security guard at Spreckels Sugar Co. near Brawley called deputies to report that an employee had shown up for work while under the influence. The allegedly intoxicated individual left the location on foot headed northbound.

7:39 p.m.: U.S. Border Patrol agents contacted deputies to report that they had detained a subject at the Highway 111 checkpoint near Salton City who was carrying a Glock handgun that had been reported stolen out of Las Vegas.

8:19 p.m.: The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office asked all Imperial Valley units to be on the lookout for a murder suspect in a silver 1997 Honda Odyssey van who was possibly headed to Mexico and was known to be carrying a 9mm handgun.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

7:49 a.m.: A man called for help at the corner of Dogwood Road and Keystone Road near Imperial after he was stung by a bee and began to have difficulties breathing.

12:29 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a military aircraft crash near the intersection of Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road with five subjects on board.

6 p.m.: Deputies were called to Ironwood Drive in Winterhaven after a subject reportedly threw bleach into another subject’s eyes.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

7:59 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the corner of Barbara Worth Road and Abatti Road near Holtville for reports that a vehicle had rolled into a canal.

8:25 a.m.: Deputies were asked to assist in processing blood evidence at a murder scene in Calexico.

5:43 p.m.: Deputies received reports that a military aircraft had crashed along Highway 78 near Palo Verde with four occupants in critical condition.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

10:27 a.m.: Deputies removed a female subject from the Superior Court in Brawley after she refused to stop shooting video with her cell phone during a hearing.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

2:26 p.m.: A female subject in a white Toyota Tundra was reported to be driving recklessly on Holtville.

4:19 p.m.: Deputies were called to the corner of Seventh Street and Beal Avenue for reports of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

6:11 a.m.: A subject driving a green John Deere tractor at the corner of Holt Road and Thiesen Road was given a warning after not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign.

9:20 a.m.: Deputies responded to Sarin & Tao Family Medical Clinic on Pine Avenue after receiving reports that a man had walked into the building asking for help and saying that he’d been held hostage at his residence but had escaped and come to the clinic for help because he “had nowhere else to go.”

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

4:16 p.m.: Deputies, along with Holtville Fire Department Personnel, responded to an unauthorized green waste fire in the Alamo River bottom a quarter-mile southeast of Holtville.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

7:49 a.m.: Deputies received a 911 call in reference to a male subject yelling and talking to himself in the middle of Fifth Street.