EL CENTRO — After more than four years of the Evan Hewes Highway Bridge between Ocotillo and Seeley being closed, some Ocotillo residents and business owners say the closure is killing the “gateway to Imperial County.”

Three Ocotillo residents stood up to speak during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 14, among them Don Allen and Michael Cuff, who spoke at length about the dire situation Ocotillo is facing due to the bridge being out of service. The third resident, Mark Silva, spoke only long enough to say that he had nothing additional to add.



Allen and Cuff argued that the closure of the Evan Hewes Highway Bridge has caused a tremendous hardship on Ocotillo residents, forcing many of them into taking a 21-mile detour in order to get to El Centro. The men also said that the closure hinders access for emergency vehicles, for the same reason.

Ocotillo resident Michael Cuff protests the extended closure of the Evan Hewes Highway Bridge between Ocotillo and Seeley during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 14. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Cuff added that businesses in Ocotillo have been affected, since most of their customer base were off-roaders who would drive through Ocotillo on the way to the Plaster City Off Highway Vehicle Area, which is no longer accessible from Ocotillo.

“Ocotillo is the first place that people see when they come down the mountain. We are the gateway to Imperial County … but this bridge closure is killing Ocotillo,” Allen said.

The Evan Hewes Highway Bridge has been closed since April 6, 2018. Imperial County Public Works Director John Gay explained that the bridge’s extended closure has been due to a lack of funding for the repair.

“We are budgeted $22 million to take care of everything. The roads, bridges, to pay everyone’s salaries … we simply don’t have the money for everything, and this isn’t our only bridge issue,” Gay said during an interview after the county board meeting.

Gay addressed the protesters during the board meeting as well, explaining that there have been multiple bridge closures throughout the county, forcing priorities to be set for which bridge gets fixed first.

The Evan Hewes Highway Bridge has been closed since April 6, 2018, after being condemned due to its advanced age and deterioration. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Bridges on Dogwood Road, Clark Road, and Drew Road are also closed but were placed at a higher priority due to the high amount of traffic, coupled with the industrial, commercial, and agricultural nature of that traffic, Gay explained in more detail after the meeting.

Gay attributed the failure of so many bridges within the county to age, with many of the bridges being more than 50 years old.

“The Evan Hewes Bridge was built in the ’30s, and they only last so long,” he said. “We have another bridge on the east side of the county that is more than 100 years old, that the Quechan have been very patient with us over.”

Building Bridges in the Community

Despite the dire situation in Ocotillo, residents still have options. Gay said he will begin working with Ocotillo residents to try to find what he called a “local solution.”

While Gay was unable to specify what that could mean, Cuff and Allen provided Gay with suggestions past simply building a new bridge, such as paving into the dry wash the bridge crosses.

“I really want to work with the community to find a solution to this problem, and I want their input to help guide us to that solution,” Gay added.

One of the ways the residents of Ocotillo can make their voices heard is by joining the Ocotillo Advising Committee that District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte has begun to revive.

The Ocotillo Advising Committee was initially created just before the beginning of the pandemic but was forced to disband when several of the members could not attend the virtual meetings due to lack of internet connection in Ocotillo. During Tuesday’s county board meeting, Plancarte discussed the reforming of the group, guaranteeing that the original members will be given priority over new applicants.

Imperial County Public Works Director John Gay addresses Ocotillo residents gathered to protest the four-year closure of the Evan Hewes Highway Bridge during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 14. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

News of the reforming of this group had reached Cuff the morning of the meeting, prompting him to attend the county meeting with the specific intention of applying to join that group.

“The timing of this meeting is impeccable. This morning, I got a Facebook thing that Supervisor Plancarte is asking for membership to the advisory board for Ocotillo,” Cuff said. “So here I am, with my application in hand, ready to help you get this straightened out.”

In addition to joining the county committee, Gay went on to suggest that residents organize themselves to begin to advocate for funding at a local, state, and federal level, saying they have had a lot of success working with groups like the Comite Civico del Valle.

Comite Civico del Valle is a grassroots organization with the goal of improving the lives of disadvantaged communities by informing, educating, and engaging the community´s civic participation, and have successfully helped secure funding for multiple infrastructure projects, Gay said.

“There is also nothing stopping Ocotillo residents from organizing to set up some sort of tax, that they could use to help fund the maintenance on their infrastructure,” Gay said.