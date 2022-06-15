Army Corps of Engineers to Help with New River

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to bring in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create a preliminary engineering report to develop a project to improve water quality at the New River, which will allow the county to access additional funding for the improvements.

For decades, sewage, waste, industrial chemicals and other toxic pollutants coming out of Mexicali have contaminated the New River and the surrounding watershed, causing the New River to be considered one of the most polluted waterways in the United States.

To combat the rising pollution levels, the county board adopted an emergency declaration in fall 2019, citing the ongoing discharges of raw sewage and other pollutants. The emergency declaration was then extended in February 2020, and then again in November 2020 after the city of Mexicali dumped nearly 1 million gallons of untreated sewage into the river.

“As we all know, the New River has been posing serious human health hazards to local populations, particularly in the communities that live along the river, like in Calexico,” Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, county intergovernmental relations director, said during the county board meeting on Tuesday, June 14.

In order to combat the environmental threat, Imperial County was awarded $500,000 in federal funding for the New River through the Consolidated Appropriations Act. These funds were specifically given so the county could receive a preliminary engineering report to be done in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The report will include a hydrologic analysis, as well as comprehensive water quality sampling and analysis. The goal of the report would be to help identify a recommended course of action for the New River and determine viable alternatives, while also qualifying Imperial County for additional federal funding for project design and permitting.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, without discussion, to approve the partnership, with District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte teasing Terrazas-Baxter for being nervous about the vote after it was completed.

“I love the way you look at the screen to check the vote. This is such a clear-cut case, I am surprised you were looking with such anticipation,” Plancarte said.

Despite the county being awarded funds for the preliminary engineering report, there will still be a financial impact to the county, since the award requires a 25 percent match from the county.

To receive the entire federal award amount of $500,000, Imperial County would have to match with $166,666. However, if the total cost of the report is less than $666,666, the county’s corresponding 25 percent match will also be lowered.

Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa commented that this is a perfect time to begin working with Corps of Engineers since he worked closely with them in his previous role as Calexico city manager.

“We already have the contacts and relationships developed with the Corps of Engineers because of the New River Improvement Projects in the city of Calexico. Now all we have to do is scale it up to a county level,” Figueroa said.

Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, Imperial County intergovernmental relations director, presents a plan to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to develop a preliminary engineering report during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 14. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

New Parking Lot for Behavioral Health

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a parking lot improvement project for the Imperial County Behavioral Health building at 202 8th St. in El Centro.

Yet again the board voted with no discussion, approving the prepared plans and specifications for what has become known as the Imperial County Behavioral Health Parking Lot and Site Improvements Project.

The Imperial County Department of Behavioral Health is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, leading to the existing parking lot to have major deterioration, which has caused the pavement to crumble and subsequently become a tripping hazard.

In addition to the damaged pavement, the parking lot suffers from poor exterior lighting conditions, which causes an even larger safety hazard during the evening and nighttime hours.

The proposed improvement will cost about $198,000, though it will create no fiscal impact on the county since it is funded through a specific line item in the Behavioral Health’s budget.

The improvements will consist of resurfacing and restriping the existing parking lot, providing building code compliant accessible paths of travel, curb ramps and sidewalks, and additional lighting for the protection of staff working during the evening hours.

Imperial County Public Works Director John Gay did have to make an amendment to the information sent to the Board of Supervisors, and subsequently released to the public, which was to remove the installation of a handrail from the county’s project plan.

“In the letter to the board, we referenced the installation of a bar. We are going to handle that separately, after the project goes out to bid,” Gay said.