El Centro Council to Discuss Trash Rates, Again

EL CENTRO — Increased trash rates appear to be on the horizon for El Centro residents and businesses.

But before they’re finalized the City Council will further discuss the proposed five-year contract with CR&R, the city’s waste and recycling collection service provider, to try to ease some lingering concerns.

Many of those concerns were aired out during a public hearing the council convened during its regular meeting on June 7.

While that public hearing revealed public discontent with the proposed fee increases and CR&R’s recent services, formal opposition to the rate hikes did not rise to the threshold needed to prevent the fee increases from being adopted through the Proposition 218 process.

Nonetheless, multiple council members expressed concerns about the impact that the proposed rate hikes would have on the community, as well as CR&R’s ability to provide an equitable service in return.

Mayor Pro Tem Martha Cardenas-Singh said that the multiple complaints she had received recently from residents about missed trash pickups made her reluctant to support any rate increases.

“I am concerned that the contractor cannot meet the requirements of the current contract,” Cardenas-Singh read aloud from a written statement.

At her urging, the council ultimately decided against voting on the matter and continued the agenda item to its June 21 regular meeting for further discussion.

The planned discussion will also allow city and CR&R officials to discuss the enhancements contained within the proposed contract that would benefit the community, something that council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker specifically asked to be highlighted.

Viegas-Walker said she, too, had recently observed CR&R practices that made her critical of its operations and which partly undermined her confidence that the proposed rate increases were justified.

“I trust that we are going to hold CR&R accountable to the service standards that our residents expect and deserve,” she said.

The proposed 11.2 percent residential and 7 percent commercial trash rate increases are largely driven by the city’s need to comply with Senate Bill 1383, which aims to reduce methane emissions related to the disposal of organic waste in landfills.

Despite its intentions, the law itself has earned the ire of some council members who view it as a costly imposition from the state.

Nor has it found favor within the California League of Cities, which has asked Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to include $180 million in the state’s general fund budget to support the law’s implementation statewide, Viegas-Walker said.

“It’s not fair for the state to be sitting on a $100 billion surplus and not look to help all of our residents with regard to these mandates,” she said.

Despite his opposition to the state’s “unfunded mandate,” Mayor Tomas Oliva indicated that he was more supportive of a portion of the city’s proposed 11.2 percent residential trash rate increase that would go toward the city’s SB 1383 compliance.

The overall rate increase for residential trash collection includes a 7.2 percent portion dedicated toward the city’s SB 1383 compliance and 4 percent portion that would directly fund CR&R’s operations.

His reservations about the 4 percent hike were based on the high volume of complaints about CR&R’s services that he said he had received from community members in recent months.

“I would very much like to separate the two, but I can’t,” Oliva said, referring to the combined components of the 11.2 percent rate increase.

Under the proposed residential trash rate increase for fiscal 2022-23, residents’ $20.69 monthly bill would see a rise of $2.31 beginning July 1, according to information presented at the hearing.

The proposed contract would also for allow annual rate increases of up to a maximum of 4 percent over the course of the four subsequent fiscal years.

“It doesn’t mean it will be 4 percent, it means that it’s capped at 4 percent,” Public Works Director Abraham Campos said.

Historically, annual rate increases have averaged about 1.9 percent, though that figure could alternate in the coming years because of either inflation or a potential recession, Campos said.

Commercial trash rates would go up 7 percent under the new contract. Though lower than the residential fee increase, the new contract proposes to impose a commercial recycling fee that would total 75 percent of the commercial waste fee.

Businesses have currently been provided recycling collection services free of charge.

The 75 percent increase would be phased in over the course of two years at 37.5 percent per year, starting July 1. Under the new contract, a small business’ trash monthly fees would go from about $145 to about $199. A larger restaurant’s monthly fees would go from about $891 to $1,044, Campos said.

As part of the Prop 218 process, ratepayers were given an opportunity to submit a letter to the city formally expressing their opposition to the proposed rate hikes. At the close of the June 7 public hearing, city officials disclosed that 238 ratepayers had submitted so-called “protest votes.”

That figure was far below the 4,459 protest votes needed to prevent the city from being able to adopt the proposed rate hikes, officials said. Though the council will be further discussing the proposed rate hikes, it chose to close the period for ratepayers to submit their letters of protest.

During the public hearing, some community members spoke about the financial hardships the proposed rate hikes would represent for them and others in similar situations.

Catalina Avalos said the rate hike would be especially troublesome for senior citizens such as herself who are on fixed incomes and especially on those who live alone and who typically don’t generate that much waste.

“What we get from Social Security is very little and that needs to be taken into consideration,” Avalos said in Spanish.

Avalos was also the first person at the hearing to inquire about whether a waste collection program existed to provide financial assistance to seniors. Though told at first that such a program was available for seniors, a city official later acknowledged that no such assistance is available from the city.

Property owner Gustavo Gamboa said the trash rate hikes will likely force him to raise rent on a trio of low-income residents who occupy separate dwellings on his site, located near Sixth Street and Woodward Avenue.

The residents receive Section 8 vouchers to assist with their rent, which Gamboa said he has not increased since 1993 but is now considering.

He also questioned why he is obligated to establish three separate trash accounts corresponding with each separate apartment dwelling when none of them generate enough waste to justify separate accounts.

El Centro resident Guadalupe Campillo also complained of missed trash pickup days by CR&R, and the company’s practice of having its waste collection trucks collect recyclables, a practice that Campillo said an employee told her was common because the waste and recyclables are subsequently separated at the landfill.

CR&R Senior Vice President Dean Ruffridge advised the El Centro City Council that the waste collection company recently resolved the trash collection issues that local residents have been complaining about during the City Council’s June 7 public hearing about proposed trash collection fee increases. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“It’s ridiculous to have an environmental service company asking us the public to separate trash when they’re not doing their job and offensive because they dare to request an increase in fees,” Campillo said in Spanish.

Following the council and community members’ remarks, it was a senior CR&R executive’s turn at the Council Chamber’s podium to offer an update, and dispense with any excuses, about the company’s operations in El Centro and the significance of the proposed rate hikes.

“There’s no excuses that I want to give to you tonight,” said Senior Vice President Dean Ruffridge. “There’s no excuse for poor service.”

The issues that some residents and council members had been complaining about have since been resolved and have resulted in no new complaints over the past month, Ruffridge said.

Most of those issues stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on drivers and the global supply chain, as well as a shortage of mechanics to work on the company’s fleet of collection trucks.

He said he also took offense with one community member’s characterization of CR&R’s operations in the city as being neglectful in comparison to other locales the company services like Orange County.

“Corporate does not look at El Centro as a second-class citizen,” he said.

The company and city officials are drawing closer to approving the building of a new CR&R facility on Ross Road, Ruffridge said. Plans for a new facility were initially discussed about eight years ago but have languished since then.

The facility will allow the company’s fleet of trash collection vehicles to refuel onsite with compressed natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG).

“We will be fueling all of our trucks with RNG, which will save the city a considerable amount of money in meeting the procurement requirements of SB 1383,” Ruffridge said.

Ruffridge also appeared to have taken offense with the suggestion that the council was not entirely supportive of the company’s request for 4 percent rate hike in the overall fee increase. That 4 percent would help compensate an employee who would be tasked with outreach efforts as SB 1383 is implemented, he said.

In the absence of that CR&R outreach coordinator, the city would be left with the option of assigning similar responsibilities to an employee, hiring a contractor or not doing anything at all.

“If you want to do it yourself, you’re very welcome,” Ruffridge said.