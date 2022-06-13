HOLTVILLE — As students in Holtville have begun to celebrate the freedom that summer brings, the city recently celebrated two summertime staples, the long-awaited reopening of the Gene Layton Memorial Pool and the return of the Rain on Main Ice Cream Social.

The first person to get to swim in the pool on Friday morning, June 10 was 10-year-old Parker Taylor of Holtville, followed by the Carrot Festival Royal Court, which held the ribbon for the actual ribbon cutting.

“I really liked being the first person to swim in the pool … it was really nice and cool,” Parker said.

Parker christened the new pool with a cannonball, creating the first of many splashes the pool with see.

Holtville Mayor Mike Pacheco cuts the ribbon, officially reopening the Gene Layton Memorial Pool on Friday morning, June 10. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The Rain on Main Ice Cream Social was planned for later that evening.

The Gene Layton pool had been closed for the last two and a half years, initially due to the pandemic, but the reopening of the pool was then put off when it failed to pass stringent county inspections.

The city of Holtville recognized that the 60-plus-year-old pool was in need of updating. Fortunately, the city was awarded a State Parks Bond Per Capita Grant in 2018, but the funds from this grant were not made available to the city until October 2021. Some Holtville residents criticized the city for not making the repairs faster.

“I don’t know if any of y’all know how grants work, but we can’t spend a dollar until we get the grant signed, sealed, and delivered,” Holtville City Manager Nick Wells said during the pool ribbon cutting on Friday morning, June 10.

With the first official day of the pool’s opening coming one day after school let out, about 70 guests turned out throughout the day, whose pool fees were covered by the Holtville Woman’s Club to mark the occasion.

Joan Thornburg of the Holtville Woman’s Club has been advocating for the pool to remain open since 1965 and was instrumental in organizing the Woman’s Club to pay for the opening day’s attendees.

From Thornburg’s perspective, having a pool available for children to swim in is more important than just having an activity for children to do over the summer — it’s about keeping them safe throughout the hot months.

“When I started advocating, they were planning on closing the pool, but we were losing a kid a year to drowning in the canals,” Thornburg said. “Kids are going to swim, so we need to give them a safe place to do it.”

The pool’s updates totaled $175,000 but were limited to redoing of the pool itself and the surrounding pool deck. The work did not include any of the pool’s amenities, such as the bathrooms, which are scheduled to be done after the summer season ends.

A large group of children gather under the “rain” created by a Holtville Fire Department engine hose during the Rain on Main Ice Cream Social event on Friday evening, June 10. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Rain on Main Returns, Too

Holtville’s signature event, the Rain on Main Ice Cream Social, returned on Friday evening after a six-year drought due to … well, drought, according to Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva.

The Fire Department set up sprinklers and a fire engine to spray water into Holt Park, drawing a couple hundred residents out of their homes to enjoy playing in the water.

“It was really fun … I like when the fire hose sprayed the water to make it rain,” 8-year-old Jose Ramirez of Holtville said just outside of the spray zone.

In addition to the water, there were booths with food and, most important, ice cream, along with activities to blow bubbles and play lawn games scattered around the park.

Winner of the jalapeño-eating contest, 13-year-old Emma Britschgi (left), stands with her friend, 11-year-old Ava Copyland, after receiving a sprinkler set for her victory during the Rain on Main Ice Cream Social event on Friday evening, June 10. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Silva said the event had originally been canceled some years back due to California’s drought conditions, which created water-saving restrictions that wouldn’t allow for such an event. These cancelations were further extended by the pandemic, which prevented the events due to social-distancing restrictions.

“It’s important that we get the community back out and engaged after all this time being away because of COVID, so we decided to bring this event back,” Silva said.

Silva also hosted a series of eating competitions, including an ice-cream eating contest, a handless Oreo-eating competition, and a jalapeño-eating contest, all of which were participated in by various ages of children.

Nine-year-old Abby Perez won the ice cream-eating contest, having ate her bowl of ice cream fastest without using her hands. She said it felt good to win, but she thought she was going to end up with brain freeze.

Eight-year-old Giselle Otero was very happy when she won the Oreo-eating contest, having managed to move the Oreo from her forehead into her mouth and eat the cookie, all without using her hands.

Thirteen-year-old Emma Britschgi won the jalapeno-eating contest, without breaking a sweat over the heat of from the jalapeños.

“I am happy to have won … it was a little bit spicy, but it was OK,” Emma said.